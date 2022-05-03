Arista CEO details supply chain woes, mulls price hikes

Arista reports a record quarter for revenues despite a giant backlog caused by parts suppliers backing out at the last minute.

Like its competitors in the past few days Arista Networks spent a lot of its financial analysts call this week detailing the impact of the ongoing  supply chain problem and trying to find a light at the end of the tunnel.

Arista, like competitors Juniper and Extreme, says it is doing well financially—quarterly revenues up 31.4% to $877.1 million from $667.5 year-over-year, a record for the company. But the supply chain issues are getting worse, the company said.

Arista CEO and President Jayshree Ullal pointed to last-minute unavailability of parts (or what she called “decommittal of components”) from at least two unnamed suppliers that has hurt the company most recently.

