Startup Oxide Computer puts the ‘cloud’ back in on-prem private clouds

Businesses that need to build on-premises private clouds have a hardware problem, according to startup Oxide Computer Company. The typical on-premises cloud infrastructure rack consists of multiple commodity appliances (servers, switches, storage) from different vendors, a chaotic tangle of cables, and software layers on top of all of that.

While these systems improve on legacy designs, many of the advantages of cloud computing, such as elastic capacity and multitenancy are lost.

If an enterprise wants to enjoy cloud benefits, their only choice is to rent cloud infrastructure from the likes of AWS or Microsoft Azure. Renting infrastructure provides several benefits, including flexibility and shifting the burden of deploying and maintaining hardware to the service provider. However, renting forces businesses to cede control of critical infrastructure to a third-party.

The problem is that many workloads must run on-premises, due to security, compliance, or even latency concerns. But cobbling together DIY cloud infrastructure is like assembling Ikea furniture, but with each piece coming from a different vendor. Deployment cycles are long, ongoing maintenance is a serious burden, and the one-size-fits-all nature of commodity hardware means that it's never quite optimized for the software running on it. The hardware-software mismatch creates unforeseen complexity that can lead to a range of problems, including outages, ongoing performance issues, and underutilization.

Putting the cloud back in private clouds

According to Oxide CEO Steve Tuck, the way forward is to stop thinking of the cloud as a destination. "At its core, cloud computing is a way to programmatically interface with large pools of compute, networking, and storage resources," he said. This not only makes it easy for developers to write, deploy and manage software, but it delivers on original cloud promises, such as elastic capacity and better resource utilization.

In other words, Oxide's main mission is to put the "cloud" back in private cloud computing.