Network services in 2024: 3 off-the-wall ideas

“The tusks which clashed in mighty brawls

Of mastodons, are billiard balls.”

So the poet Arthur Guiterman tells us. Time marches on. The days when enterprises built their own networks using routers and digital trunks are, for all practical purposes, gone. Thirty years ago, more than three-quarters of enterprises said that was how their wide-area networks were built, and so the "service" they consumed was the digital pipe. Remember T1 and DDS? But time marched on, and today only 18 of 294 enterprise IT professionals who provided me with information on their WAN in the last six months said they used such digital-pipe services today, other than for access. It's all about the VPN, and 224 of those enterprises think it will be that way for at least five years.

The interesting thing is that five years before the great VPN transformation, only 9 of 174 enterprises thought they'd be abandoning digital pipes. What revolutionary stuff are we ignoring today that will come along to change our network future? Sure, SD-WAN is expanding, but it's not a revolution. Here are the three things that 70 enterprises - the ones that didn't think VPNs are their future - are watching and expecting will bring about major changes as soon as next year.

Cloud-first invisible network

We could call the top change on the list, cited by 68 of the enterprises, the "invisible network". For this group, the top new service concept is…(drum roll) no service at all. Envision an enterprise that uses the cloud as the front-end technology for customers, partners, and workers alike. Everyone uses the internet to get to the cloud, and the cloud connects to the data center. No remote office VPN connections, no SD-WAN, no nothing. Of course, there is a "something." Two, in fact. Part of the old VPN mission is served via Internet access, and part lives inside the cloud provider infrastructure.

Of the 224 enterprise IT leaders who see VPNs stretching out into the dim future, all but 111 think the big problem with this invisible network approach is the reliability and performance of the Internet. The remainder is split among those who say the transition to this model would be "too disruptive" (49), those who say that the underlying cloud-everywhere transformation isn't imminent (48), and those who have compliance or regulatory concerns (15). The 68 who believe in the invisible network think that internet QoS, fears of "disruption," and slow cloud transformation don't hold water, but they concede that new governance policies might be required. Interestingly, of the 224 who say that VPNs will live for at least five years, 201 concede that they won't live for ten.

The undernet relies on 5G network slicing

Obviously, the invisible network option doesn't do much for service provider revenues and profits, so it would be logical to expect a response from the providers. 51 of the enterprises think that providers' response will take the form of what we could call the "undernet" (well, why not; some non-poet already said that below "middleware" was "underware"). This notion combines a couple of concepts that are popular with providers and a couple of concepts users are interested in, to create what's effectively a network that's linked to but underneath the Internet.