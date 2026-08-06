Top network and data center events of 2026

Network World's guide to data center, I&O, and network conferences around the world.
Ready to travel to gain hands-on experience with new networking and infrastructure tools? Tech conferences give attendees a chance to access product demos, network with peers, earn continuing education credits, and catch a celebrity keynote or live entertainment. Check out our calendar of upcoming network, I&O, and data center conferences, and let us know if we’re missing any of your favorites.
August 2026
- Black Hat USA, Las Vegas, Nevada: August 1-6
- Ai4, Las Vegas, Nevada: August 4-6
- DEF CON, Las Vegas, Nevada: August 6-9
- VMware Explore, Las Vegas, Nevada: August 31 – September 3
September 2026
- DataCloud USA, Austin, Texas: September 2-3
- Splunk .conf26, Denver, Colorado: September 14-17
- Dreamforce, San Francisco, California: September 15-17
- NetBrain Live 2026, Boston: September 22-24
- Yotta 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada: September 28-30
October 2026
- infra/STRUCTURE 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada: October 6-8
- TechCrunch Disrupt 2026, San Francisco, California: October 13-15
- Gartner IT Symposium | Xpo, Orlando, Florida: October 19-22
- Oracle AI World, Las Vegas, Nevada: October 25-28
- ONUG’s AI Networking Summit, New York City: October 28-29
November 2026
- TechCrunch Founder Summit 2026, Boston, Massachusetts: November 4
- IT Connect Global, Orlando, Florida: November 4-6
- KubeCon | CloudNativeCon, Atlanta, Georgia: November 10-13
- SpiceWorld, Austin, Texas: November 12-13
- Microsoft Ignite, San Franscisco, California: November 17-20
- AWS re:Invent, Las Vegas, Nevada: November 30-December 4
December 2026
- The AI Summit New York, New York City: December 9-10
January 2027
- CES, Las Vegas, Nevada: January 6-9