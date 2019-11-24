The many faces of awk

If you only use awk when you need to select a specific field from lines of text, you might be missing out on a lot of other services that the command can provide. In this post, we'll look at this simple use along with some of the other things that awk can do for you and provide some examples.

Plucking out columns of data

The easiest and most commonly used service that awk provides is selecting specific fields from files or from data that is piped to it. With the default of using white space as a field separator, this is very simple.

$ echo one two three four five | awk ‘{print $4}’ four $ who | awk ‘{print $1}’ jdoe fhenry

White space is any sequence of blanks and tabs. In the commands shown above, awk is extracting just the fourth and first fields from the data provided.

Awk can also pull text from files by just adding the name of the file after the awk command.

$ awk '{print $1,$5,$NF}' HelenKellerQuote The beautiful heart.

In this case, awk has picked out the first, fifth and last words in the single line of test.

The $NF specification in the command picks the last piece of text on each line. That is because NF represents the number of fields in a line (23) while $NF then represents the value of that field ("heart."). The period is included because it's part of the final text string.

Fields can be printed in any order that you might find useful. In this example, we are rearranging the fields in date command output.

$ date | awk '{print $4,$3,$2}' 2019 Nov 22

If you omit the commas between the field designators in an awk command, the output will be pushed into a single string.

$ date | awk '{print $4 $3 $2}' 2019Nov21

If you replace the usual commas with hyphens, awk will attempt to subtract one field from another – probably not what you intended. It doesn't take the hyphens as characters to be inserted into the print output. Instead, it puts some of its mathematical prowess into play.

$ date | awk '{print $4-$3-$2}' 1997

In this case, it's subtracting 22 (the day of the month) from the year (2019) and simply ignoring "Nov".

If you want your output to be separated by something other than white space, you can specify your output separator with OFS (output field separator) like this:

$ date | awk '{OFS="-"; print $4,$3,$2}' 2019-Nov-22

Printing simple text

You can also use awk to simply display some text. Of course, if all you want to do is print a line of text, you'd be better off using an echo command. On the other hand, as part of an awk script, printing some relevant text can be very useful. Here's a practically useless example:

$ awk 'BEGIN {print "Hello, World" }' Hello, World

Here's a more sensible example in which adding a line of text to label your data can help identify what you're looking at:

$ who | awk 'BEGIN {print "Current logins:"} {print $1}' Current logins: shs nemo

Specifying a field separator

Not all input is going to be separated by white space. If your text is separated by some other character (e.g., commas, colons or semicolons), you can inform awk by using the -F (input separator) option as shown here:

$ cat testfile a:b:c,d:e $ awk -F : '{print $2,$3}' testfile b c,d

Here's a more useful example – pulling a field from the colon-separated /etc/passwd file:

$ awk -F: '{print $1}' /etc/passwd | head -11 root daemon bin sys sync games man lp mail news uucp

Evaluating content

You can also evaluate fields using awk. If you, for example, want to list only user accounts in /etc/passwd, you can include a test for the 3rd field. Here we're only going after UIDs that are 1000 and above:

$ awk -F":" ' $3 >= 1000 ' /etc/passwd nobody:x:65534:65534:nobody:/nonexistent:/usr/sbin/nologin shs:x:1000:1000:Sandra Henry-Stocker,,,:/home/shs:/bin/bash nemo:x:1001:1001:Nemo,,,:/home/nemo:/usr/bin/zsh dory:x:1002:1002:Dory,,,:/home/dory:/bin/bash ...

If you want to add a title for your listing, you can add a BEGIN clause:

$ awk -F":" 'BEGIN {print "user accounts:"} $3 >= 1000 ' /etc/passwd user accounts: nobody:x:65534:65534:nobody:/nonexistent:/usr/sbin/nologin shs:x:1000:1000:Sandra Henry-Stocker,,,:/home/shs:/bin/bash nemo:x:1001:1001:Nemo,,,:/home/nemo:/usr/bin/zsh dory:x:1002:1002:Dory,,,:/home/dory:/bin/bash

If you want more than one line in your title, you can separate your intended output lines with "

" (newline characters).

$ awk -F":" 'BEGIN {print "user accounts

============="} $3 >= 1000 ' /etc/passwd user accounts ============= nobody:x:65534:65534:nobody:/nonexistent:/usr/sbin/nologin shs:x:1000:1000:Sandra Henry-Stocker,,,:/home/shs:/bin/bash nemo:x:1001:1001:Nemo,,,:/home/nemo:/usr/bin/zsh dory:x:1002:1002:Dory,,,:/home/dory:/bin/bash

Doing math with awk

awk provides a surprising mathematical ability and can calculate square roots, logs, tangents, etc.

Here are a couple examples:

$ awk 'BEGIN {print sqrt(2019)}' 44.9333 $ awk 'BEGIN {print log(2019)}' 7.61036

For more details on awk's mathematical skills, check out Doing math with awk.

awk scripts

You can also write standalone scripts with awk. Here's an example that mimics one of the examples provided earlier, but also counts the number of users with accounts on the system.

#!/usr/bin/awk -f # This line is a comment BEGIN { printf "%s

","User accounts:" print "==============" FS=":" n=0 } # Now we'll run through the data { if ($3 >= 1000) { print $1 n ++ } } END { print "==============" print n " accounts" }

Notice how the BEGIN section, which is run only when the script starts, provides a heading, dictates the field separator and sets up a counter to start with 0. The script also includes an END section which only runs after all the lines in the text provided to the script have been processed. It displays the final count of lines that meet the specification in the middle section (third field is 1,000 or larger)

A long-standing Unix command, awk still provides very useful services and remains one of the reasons that I fell in love with Unix many decades ago.

