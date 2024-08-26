7 ways to compare text files on Linux

Kids, the six basic food groups are fruits, vegetables, grains, protein and dairy and milk duds!!

Using the diff command

The diff command is one of the easiest commands to use to see the differences between two text files. In the first command below, we’re comparing the two files that just happen to be identical. As a result, there is no output. In the second command, we compare the two of the files with different content. The < and > symbols refer to the first and second files and the three dashes separate the content and display those lines that are different. Any identical content in these files is omitted – as was the “and milk duds!!” line.

$ diff file1 file2 $ diff file1 file3 1,4c1,3 < Kids, the seven basic food < groups are gum, puff pastry, < pizza, pesticides, antibiotics, < and milk duds!! --- > Kids, the five basic food > groups are fruits, vegetables, > grains, protein and dairy

Using the comm command

The comm command will compare text files, but it has one special requirement. It expects the file content to be in sorted order. In the example below, you will see some complaints when non-sorted file content is used.

$ comm file1 file3 Kids, the five basic food comm: file 2 is not in sorted order groups are fruits, vegetables, grains, protein and dairy Kids, the seven basic food comm: file 1 is not in sorted order groups are gum, puff pastry, pizza, pesticides, antibiotics, and milk duds!! comm: input is not in sorted order

Were the files to be sorted first, the output would be displayed in a columnar format as shown below. Lines only in the first file are displayed in the first column. Lines only in the second file would be displayed in the middle column. The lines that exist in both files would be displayed in the final column.