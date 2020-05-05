Are We There Yet? Thinking Beyond the Pandemic

While it can be argued that we are still only beginning to understand the medium-to-long-term implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is presumably a given that most businesses will have to contemplate material changes to their strategies, business models and operations. There seems to be a growing consensus among analysts that across several industries that businesses will have to win back markets, segments and customers. To be successful, it will require accelerated innovation and enhanced marketing; both of which will rely on critical applications and services – some of which we may not even know as I write this.

The facts are …

If you are not currently in the process of transforming your wide area network (WAN) then you run the risk of emerging from the current situation with impaired capabilities to successfully operate in whatever “the new normal” will be.

The situation is …

Prior to COVID-19, one could argue that the global economic outlook was ever so slightly tilting towards declining growth prospects. Now, most countries, industries and sectors are adjusting to the new reality, which suggests a staged restart of the economy and also a sobering alignment to what a post-COVID-19 economy will be like. Consensus, however, seems to be that we are not going back to how things were before.

If you were not convincingly down the path of accelerating digital transformation prior to COVID-19, and business continuity planning (BCP) has now taken a hold in your company it will be in your long-term interest to restart your transformation initiatives as soon as possible. And, the digital components of your business transformation should ideally include the progressive adoption of cloud applications and services to bolster your chances of diligently sustaining, leveraging, defending and ultimately growing your business – and obviously doing so at an ever increasing pace in a setting, which most likely cannot be described as a relatively stable and classical business environment.

The reality as we know it …

One potential strategic imperative in a post-COVID-19 economy may be that businesses must contemplate re-engaging with customers and prospects in an entirely new setting. And, maybe even having to ponder how to engage with them not only on different terms but also in altogether different ways. No doubt that will force an assessment of business model design and delivery – and the WAN will play an ever-important role in defining success.

Technology continues to both define and redefine the nature of work and the characteristics of both professional and personal engagements as we know them. As such, technology is a business model enabler, which makes it a key component of facilitating relationships – i.e. how we connect, relate, interact – and transact.

Forward-thinking companies continuously plan and execute their enterprise architectures to not only accommodate current requirements, but also foresee developments of future requirements – e.g. a temporary, or even permanent, shift in business model design and execution.

The enabler demanding your attention …

The WAN is the connecting tissue across the enterprise architecture. The WAN must deliver the capability to connect users, locations and applications – and that must be automated such that the WAN conforms continuously to the needs or intent of the business. That is where SD-WAN comes in and that’s our unique focus.

At Silver Peak, we take pride in helping our customers across multiple and diverse industries and sectors respond to their specific business challenges, when it comes to effectively, efficiently, automatically and continuously connecting users to applications, services and locations utilizing any combination of transport either available or necessary while observing mandated security requirements.

The times are changing and the rules are too …

We know that most companies operate in both dynamic and competitive markets with B2B and B2C customers now displaying frugal spending habits given the current unstable economic environment. And we also know that in times like these most leaders are seeking agility and efficiency in terms of gradually easing into the new normal.

Our award-winning Unity EdgeConnect™ SD-WAN edge platform is purpose-built to support your connectivity requirements while enabling you to realize the maximum return on your digital transformation and cloud initiatives.

