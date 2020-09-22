Enterprises seeking Hyperscale-like digital infrastructure deployments

An interesting transformation is taking place in the world of connectivity for large enterprise and government organizations.

Over approximately the last five years, the concept of digitization has exploded exponentially and globally. Content creation has been happening at an incalculable pace resulting in data-driven networking ecosystems all around us. Brick and mortar businesses are transforming into digital enterprises delivering online services, creating the need to fundamentally re-think the digital infrastructure underlying this trend.

This flood of data creation, combined with new, compute-intensive technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics, is increasing enterprise requirements for even larger technology stacks to store, compute, analyze and move the data. It has also fundamentally changed the requirements for connectivity required for large organizations to deliver their products and services to their customers.

Innovative risk-adjusted connectivity ecosystems

While the world’s largest hyperscale companies are already deploying sophisticated capacity, power, and connectivity solutions at enormous scale, large enterprise and government organizations are starting to ask, “How do I balance the ever-increasing complexity of compute, storage, connectivity with service delivery to end users with long-term growth? How do I meet the demands and expectations of our customers across multiple platforms and geographies in a way that is scalable and does not introduce risk?”

On one hand, they need scalable, core IT infrastructure, but the new digital economy also requires risk-adjusted access to a myriad of networks that serve their end users. This requires a long-term view, particularly when it comes to data center space, power and access to critical in-building connectivity ecosystems similar to today’s hyperscale strategy and purchasing model.

The large enterprise and government organizations now require a data center with a similar long view of space, power, and sophisticated, risk adjusted connectivity ecosystems. Conventional approaches of using carrier hotels and single network ecosystem providers are not built to serve this new dynamic technically or economically.

Today, approximately 30 hyperscale giants account for thousands megawatts of power and terabits of network capacity. When you start to add hundreds, and eventually thousands, of large enterprises and government organizations purchasing megawatts and capacity at the same scale, the game changes dramatically.

As those organizations spend more on larger, more sophisticated infrastructure, they will require equally credible risk-adjusted cloud and Internet network access to ensure service delivery and customer experience. We are seeing large enterprise and government organizations beginning to recognize where their markets are heading and they are planning digital infrastructure and network strategies accordingly.

Where the puck is going

QTS’ data centers are in a unique position to serve this new dynamic. As a data center provider serving large enterprise, government and hyperscale organizations, we have mega-scale data centers in all the major markets with data center space and power available at scale. We are also unique in our ability to provide and grow risk-adjusted connectivity ecosystems in the same buildings. This means access and connectivity to the world’s largest cloud providers, the world’s largest IP networks, network access points, fiber providers, diverse transport paths and subsea cables. Like the hockey analogy, we are where the puck is going.

Look for the industry to follow with more sophisticated, more credible, mega-scale data centers offering risk-adjusted connectivity ecosystems available on-site. The marketplace is demanding it and QTS is there ready to serve.

Check out this white paper on evolving enterprise connectivity requirements.