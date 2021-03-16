Aruba Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure for EdgeConnect’s Customer Experiences

“Customer First, Customer Last” has been Aruba’s #1 core value since our founding in 2002, a mantra our customers have come to know and trust. And it’s a key contributor to our loyal customer base and continued market growth, which has outpaced the industry for the past several years. This core value extends to our recent acquisition of Silver Peak and its industry leading WAN edge platform, formerly Unity EdgeConnect.

Everything we do, whether it’s in our approach to engineering our products, delivering 24/7 customer support, or enabling enterprises big and small to architect modern WAN edge infrastructures that help to transform their business operations, revolves around this maniacal focus.

So, when Gartner Peer Insights recently published its 2021 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: WAN Edge Infrastructure report, we were delighted to be officially recognized as a Customers’ Choice among the 35 other WAN Edge Infrastructure companies, measured per Gartner Peer Insight’s strict selection criteria, scoring an overall rating of 4.8/5.0. This recognition joins other Customers’ Choice designations for Aruba by Gartner Peer Insights, including last October in the Network Access Control category for Aruba ClearPass Policy Manager, and in February 2020 in the Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure category for Aruba Gateways and Controllers.

First, and most important, is to express our gratitude and a huge thank you to all of our customers, as well as the entire Aruba team and global channel partners for improving day-to-day customer experiences and business outcomes with Aruba EdgeConnect.

Now, I’d like to briefly share some insights, commentary, and a few customer review examples about the Gartner Peer Insights program and what’s behind Aruba’s Customer’s Choice recognition.

Gartner Peer Insights

It’s worth noting that because the surveys tell the stories of actual experiences from verified customers, Gartner Peer Insights reviews have become a trusted source of experiential information. Gartner Peer Insights reviews frequently influence enterprise IT teams when evaluating and purchasing a vast array of technology products.

All reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to assure authenticity.

For vendors in the WAN Edge Infrastructure market category, the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice designation is a recognition that takes into account both the total number of reviews and the overall customer ratings. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with the highest customer satisfaction ratings, and only the highest ranked vendors are named a Customers’ Choice.

Aruba EdgeConnect Assessment

Based on a 5-star point system from 68 reviews over the past 12-months, Aruba achieved an overall rating of 4.8, with 93% of reviewers stating they would recommend the company’s EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform. Breakout scoring was 4.9 for Evaluation and Contracting, 4.7 for Integration and Deployment, 4.7 for Service and Support, and 4.7 for Product Capabilities.*

Aruba EdgeConnect reviews are listed as Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect, the name change resulting from Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, acquiring Silver Peak last September. In addition to core Customer First, Customer Last values, a sharing of Aruba’s common vision and goal to provide simplicity, scalability, and application-awareness at the edge, were key factors in completing the acquisition, along with the company’s placement as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure report for the past three years.

Now it’s time to hear from a few of our customers.

Exceptional Customer Experiences

Below are verbatim excerpts of Gartner Peer Insights customer reviews for Aruba EdgeConnect submitted and verified by Gartner Peer Insights over the past 12-months:

Silver Peak - The Powerhouse of SD-WAN Products

“The deployment of this product has been flawless and made our replacement of our existing infrastructure (Cisco ISR 4331) uncomplicated and efficient.”

Network Engineer, Finance industry (firm size $10 - $30B USD)

"Amazing SD-WAN System. Simple, Yet Extremely Robust. Very Well Designed."

"Silver Peak's SD-WAN solution is absolutely amazing. We performed POC's with several of Gartner's highest rated solutions and none of them are even close to offering a fully packaged and simplified solution like Silver Peak. We began by only deploying three sites on Silver Peak and performed an 18-month POC. Once that completed, we started moving all of our sites to Silver Peak.”

SVP, Director of IT, Finance industry (firm size $3B - $10B USD)

Easy Win: Performance, Visibility, and Stability With EdgeConnect

"Our overall experience was very positive. We were able to perform a proof-of-concept (POC) and verify that this product met our technical requirements and solved the problems we were looking to solve. We were able to quickly implement this solution globally and have continued to be very satisfied with our decision to choose this product."

Senior Network Engineer, Manufacturing Industry (firm size $500M - $1B USD)

To learn more about this distinction, or to read some of the other 65 Aruba EdgeConnect reviews, from the network and IT infrastructure teams who rely on them 24/7, please visit the WAN Edge Infrastructure page on Gartner Peer Insights.

Lastly, if you have an Aruba or Silver Peak story you’d like to share, we encourage you to join the Gartner Peer Insights crowd and weigh in. Your peers will find considerable value in reading your story.

Silver Peak, now part of Aruba, has been named a leader for a third consecutive year in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. Get the full report.

-----

*Reviews and ratings current as of Feb. 24, 2021. The GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS’ CHOICE badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.