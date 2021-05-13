The Cloud Era Becomes an Achievable Reality with Huawei CloudCampus 3.0

IDC research suggests that there will be more than 50 billion Internet-connected devices by 2025: 14 billion non-IoT devices and another 41 billion connected IoT devices. In addition to that, enterprises are relying on Internet-connected services more than ever; 80% of new revenue will come from digital services by next year, and those digital services will be delivered over complex cloud environments.

And yet, also according to IDC, 62% of enterprise IT leaders reported that they were only “somewhat satisfied” with the performance of their Wi-Fi environment, indicating that there is a lot of room for businesses to upgrade their Internet environments to take full advantage of the opportunities that these connected devices and cloud services provide.

To raise the rate of satisfaction with Wi-Fi, the minimum standards that an ideal enterprise network should meet are:

Wireless connectivity that is reliable and secure

Services are accessible anywhere, regardless of physical location

Management is done via the cloud rather than endpoint devices

Data and intelligence can be used to proactively optimise the network and address faults.

Making the transformation

Seventy percent of enterprises’ digital services still operate on traditional network architecture, which cannot support the kind of transformation needed to take advantage of the opportunities for the modern environment.

It is to meet the needs of these enterprises that Huawei recently announced CloudCampus 3.0 at the Huawei Industrial Digital Transformation Conference 2021. This event, which ran from March 24 to 26, focused on business, technology, and resilience, and how the digital world can deliver resilience and innovation. Attendees gained insight into how to achieve digital transformation, explored the business and talent strategies that enable transformation, and were exposed to best practices across verticals in connectivity, AI, and cloud.

Huawei

The CloudCampus 3.0 solution – designed to be future-thinking and to enable innovation – enables Wi-Fi 6 and 100 Mbps anywhere, SD-WAN intelligent traffic steering, SDN automation, as well as intelligent, AI-assisted O&M that has been trained to help IT staff locate faults in just seconds.

Through the solution, enterprises can deliver a virtualised user experience, manage their environment over the cloud (with one platform across WAN, LAN, and WLAN), and, through SRv6, enable a single hop to cloud. The result of this solution is 90% fewer complaints, 50% OpEx savings, a 40% reduction in Internet costs, and 40% higher productivity.

As Li Xing, President of Huawei Campus Network Domain, said, “This latest innovative solution delivers a 100 Mbps everywhere wireless experience, one global network, agile service rollout in minutes, and proactive insights and optimization on the enterprise application experience. With this solution, enterprises of all sizes can rapidly stride into the cloud era.”

Transformation in action

The Huawei CloudCampus solution has been built to be applicable to all sectors and assist in the kind of highly tailored transformation that organizations need to derive competitive benefits. Companies can leverage it to streamline business operations and develop innovative business models; with CloudCampus 3.0, it becomes possible to run 4K video conferences, provide VR/AR immersive experiences, and run applications that are sensitive to latency, such as Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) or even Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) in medicine. It’s also powerful enough to run large networks of IoT-connected applications.

The previous iteration of CloudCampus was already powerful and helping to deliver solutions that CloudCampus 3.0 will supercharge. For an example of existing deployments of CloudCampus, banks that need to stay on top of the shift away from in-person banking to mobile banking but also understand the importance of maintaining branches, can leverage the CloudCampus 3.0 to re-focus the branch experience on marketing and service. Huawei worked with a branch of China Construction Bank (CCB) to do just that, integrating online and offline banking services, connecting with WeChat banking and branches, and even offering interactive games to customers. This was all possible due to the WAN capabilities of the CloudCampus solution, allowing SD-WAN and 5G to work together and allow massive amounts of bandwidth to flow through the branch environment. (Read more about CloudCampus for banking here.)

Meanwhile, Estadio Monumental, home of River Plate, a world-renowned Argentine sports club established in 1901, was able to leverage AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 to deepen its drive to build a truly world-class smart stadium. By integrating cutting-edge air interface optimization technology and iMaster NCE-CampusInsight, an intelligent campus network analyzer, the intelligent wireless network solution allowed Estadio Monumental to deliver more tangible benefits to the club and bring convenience to fans. For example, the club can push promotional information to more than 70,000 fans in real time and stimulate them to place orders on their mobile phones. In particular, AirEngine Wi-Fi 6's high-concurrency and high-bandwidth capabilities have greatly improved the user experience in high-density scenarios. (Read more about Estadio Monumental and its digitization efforts in Argentina here.)

CloudCampus enables smart manufacturing too. Songmics – a German-based manufacturer of furniture – turned to Huawei to provide its digitalized warehouse, a facility of more than 20,000 square meters. Huawei was able to deploy a network of smart antennas to ensure that the entire facility had access to low-latency Wi-Fi 6.0, while the Huawei AirEngine solution leverages RFID, Bluetooth, ZigBee, and other IoT applications to improve asset management. The result was smooth, interruption-free production, and a 10% saving in costs as a result of a reduced need to replace devices annually. (Read more about CloudCampus for manufacturing here.)

These are all examples from previous iterations of CloudCampus, with Huawei maintaining a large library of use cases that highlight the value that CloudCampus 3.0+X will bring to enterprises. Organizations that are looking to transform their environments, drive efficiencies and savings, and create opportunities for innovation and competitive differentiation will benefit even more from the next generation of wireless networks, thanks to the high bandwidth, wide coverage, resilience, and low latency that is now on offer.

Learn more about CloudCampus 3.0 and what it can do for your business here.