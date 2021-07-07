Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about SASE

One of the hottest topics – and buzzwords – in networking today is “SASE,” or secure access service edge. But SASE has been defined differently by different SD-WAN vendors and security vendors. Even industry analysts don’t agree on a precise definition of SASE. As a result, there are a lot of opinions, misconceptions, and questions about SASE.

Is SASE a replacement for SD-WAN?

What are the various network and security functions that make up a SASE architecture?

Do I need to migrate to SASE all at once or can I do it in stages?

Does SASE have to be delivered by one vendor and why or why not?

Why do I even need a new network and security architecture?

In a new educational video series, we’ll take a closer look at SASE and answer these questions and more.

What is SASE?

In the Fall of 2019, Gartner published a report, “The Future of Network Security is in the Cloud,” where it defined SASE as a thin WAN edge supporting the required wide area network functions at the branch such as SD-WAN, a stateful zone-based firewall, segmentation, routing, and WAN optimization, integrated with comprehensive cloud-delivered security services including FWaaS, SGW, CASB, ZTNA, IDS/IPS, A/V, and more, all managed centrally from the cloud.[1]

Our first video defines and describes SASE and discusses why enterprises need to transform WAN and security architectures. By transforming both WAN and security architectures with SASE, enterprises can ensure direct AND secure access to applications and services across multi-cloud environments, regardless of location or the devices used to access them. Ultimately, the goal of SASE is to deliver the best end user quality of experience for cloud-hosted applications.

SASE Business Outcomes

Technology for technology sake alone never makes sense. But after hundreds of SASE deployments, our customers continue to report tangible business value from transforming WAN and security architectures, including:

Improved business productivity and customer satisfaction

Enhanced, consistent security policy enforcement across the enterprise

Reduced risk and brand image protection

Increased IT efficiency and lower overall WAN and security costs through centralized management

Ability to evaluate and easily adopt new security technologies as they emerge

To learn more about SASE and the benefits it delivers, tune in to our video series.

[1] “The Future of Network Security is in the Cloud,” Gartner ID G00441737, August 30, 2019