Enterprise networking, 2022: Applying remote-work lessons as employees return to the office

As workers head back to the office some of the time, IT needs to apply the skills and technologies used to support them as they worked from home all of the time.

As employees return to the office, IT teams can apply the lessons they learned supporting remote workers to transform their networks.

Technologies such as SD-WAN and secure-access service edge (SASE) could continue to be useful. Network-as-a-service, (NaaS), is still in its early stages but could provide agility when it comes to acquiring network equipment. But, as the chip shortage and broader supply-chain issues continue to plague the tech industry, IT must be prepared to make compromises and prioritize needs in order to complete essential network projects.

Brandon Butler, a research manager at IDC covering enterprise networking, joins Juliet to discuss what enterprise networking trends he predicts to see in 2022.

