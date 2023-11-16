Microsoft partners with Nvidia, Synopsys for genAI services

Microsoft has announced that it is partnering with chipmaker Nvidia and chip-designing software provider Synopsys to provide enterprises with foundry services and a new chip-design assistant. The announcement was made at the ongoing Microsoft Ignite conference.

The foundry services from Nvidia, which will deployed on Microsoft Azure, will combine three of Nvidia's elements -- its foundation models, its NeMo framework, and Nvidia's DGX Cloud service.

These services, which have been designed to accelerate the development and tuning of custom generative AI applications, are already being used by many companies including SAP, Amdocs, and Getty Images, Nvidia and Microsoft said in a joint statement.

SAP plans to use the service and optimized retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) workflow with the DGX Cloud and Nvidia's AI software to customize and deploy Joule, its new generative AI-based copilot. Joule, according to SAP, can be used to automate time-consuming tasks and analyze data for intelligent insights.

Telecommunications software provider, Amdocs, is also using these services to optimize its amAIz framework that can be used by telecom companies to build and integrate generative AI-based applications.

When an application is ready to be deployed, enterprises can use RAG to connect their models with their enterprise data and access new insights, the companies said.