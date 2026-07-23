Some lucky customers took delivery of their own Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), custom chips developed by Google for AI applications, in the second quarter, company executives disclosed during a call to discuss its latest financial results on Wednesday.

The disclosure comes at a time when enterprises are grappling with a global shortage of high-end GPUs that is driving up costs and slowing AI deployment timelines, and even those who have GPUs don’t always have electricity to operate them.

“We delivered to customer data centers for the first time in Q2,” said Anat Ashkenazi, CFO of Google’s parent Alphabet, adding that the company had begun to recognize a small amount of revenue from TPU orders, although it expected to recognize more in 2027.