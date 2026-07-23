Federal quantum bet grows with DARPA’s $125 million PsiQuantum award

The federal government awarded $125 million to quantum computer maker PsiQuantum this week, along with a new $5 billion commitment to cutting-edge technologies including quantum.
Defense research agency DARPA made its largest quantum computing award ever this week, with a $125 million agreement announced on Wednesday. The same day, the White House announced an additional $5 billion for the Genesis Mission, which focuses on AI for science but also includes technology to accelerate quantum computing and quantum sensors.
“Taken together, these announcements signal that U.S. quantum strategy is shifting from supporting individual research projects to building the infrastructure needed for a quantum-enabled economy,” says Heather West, research manager in the infrastructure systems, platforms, and technology group at IDC.
None of the individual quantum announcements are surprising, she says. But the level of coordination is new. “Government investment is expanding beyond foundational research toward commercialization, manufacturing, and deployment,” she says.
“The US government has been signaling that quantum computing is a priority,” says David Mooter, an analyst at Forrester Research. Part of it is the desire for the US to be a leader in quantum, as it has been in other high-tech areas, he says. And part of it is because the government itself can take advantage of quantum computers.
“Spy agencies would love to use them to decrypt intercepted messages, including messages they intercepted years ago and saved,” he says. And other departments could use quantum computers or networks for energy-related research, for supply chain optimization, and for secure communications.
Quantum computing is accelerating, he says. “I would not be surprised to see a general gate-based quantum computer that’s good enough to provide commercial value for limited use cases by 2030.”
DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative
DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiatives was launched in 2024, and 18 companies were selected in April of 2025 for Stage A of the project, with awards of up to $1 million each. The companies were to use the money to provide details of their concepts and show how they could lead to a functional, fault-tolerant quantum computer in under a decade.
Then, in November of 2025, DARPA chose 11 companies for Stage B of the project, with awards of up to $15 million for developing their research plans.
To date, only two companies have been chosen for Stage C: PsiQuantum and Microsoft. PsiQuantum announced $32 million of DARPA funding for testing and evaluation in September of last year. This week’s $125 million award will expand the scope and pacing of the validation and verification work. Stage C awards can go up to $300 million, according to DARPA.
This past May, PsiQuantum also announced $100 million from the Department of Commerce, part of the CHIPS and Science Act, to accelerate domestic manufacturing of critical quantum computing components.
Microsoft and PsiQuantum are both in Stage C, bypassing the sequential path that other companies are expected to follow, because they were both part of DARPA’s predecessor to QBI, the Underexplored Systems for Utility-Scale Quantum Computing program.
Genesis Mission
Genesis Mission was launched in late 2025 with the goal of using AI to accelerate scientific breakthroughs, and it now includes more than 15 government agencies.
As part of the Genesis Mission, quantum computing and sensing company Infleqtion announced three projects for the Department of Energy on Wednesday. The three projects focus on quantum circuit design for nuclear applications, atomic quantum sensing, and nuclear fusion energy research.
This announcement did not include the total monetary value of the projects, but, in May, the company announced a separate agreement with the Department of Commerce for $100 million to accelerate Infleqtion’s neutral-atom technology roadmap.
Other quantum-related Genesis Mission projects announced this week include $1.5 million for a BlueQubit quantum error correction project with Microsoft and other partners, a Stanford effort to model the behavior of electrons at quantum scale, an MIT quantum sensing project, Argonne National Laboratory projects on quantum circuit design and quantum sensors, Brookhaven Lab quantum sensor projects, and quantum computing projects at Northwestern University.
IBM, one of three dozen private companies that are part of the Genesis Mission Consortium, announced that it will be leading a project to support more effective quantum applications, and will contribute up to $50 million of quantum compute access for the Genesis Mission.
Enterprise priorities
This week’s quantum announcements aren’t a sign that enterprises need to run out and buy quantum computers, says IDC’s West. But they do need to start preparing for the quantum era — such as by identifying business areas where quantum computing could become a competitive differentiator over the next decade.
But the most immediate threat is that of adversaries using quantum computers to break current encryption standards. Organizations should be inventorying cryptographic assets and developing a roadmap for the migration to quantum-proof algorithms, West says.
The point of no return is closer than ever, and many major players in the encryption and communication space, including Google and Cloudflare, have been accelerating their timelines. In fact, this Wednesday was the federal deadline for naming their post-quantum cryptography migration leads under a June executive order.
“The preparation that needs to be done to prepare is to implement post-quantum cryptography yesterday,” says Forrester’s Mooter.
However, according to a survey released by DigiCert this morning, while 87% of organizations are planning, testing or implementing PQC initiatives, only 7% of organizations have deployed quantum-safe or hybrid cryptography across most of their digital certificates.