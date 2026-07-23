Federal quantum bet grows with DARPA’s $125 million PsiQuantum award

Defense research agency DARPA made its largest quantum computing award ever this week, with a $125 million agreement announced on Wednesday. The same day, the White House announced an additional $5 billion for the Genesis Mission, which focuses on AI for science but also includes technology to accelerate quantum computing and quantum sensors.

“Taken together, these announcements signal that U.S. quantum strategy is shifting from supporting individual research projects to building the infrastructure needed for a quantum-enabled economy,” says Heather West, research manager in the infrastructure systems, platforms, and technology group at IDC.

None of the individual quantum announcements are surprising, she says. But the level of coordination is new. “Government investment is expanding beyond foundational research toward commercialization, manufacturing, and deployment,” she says.