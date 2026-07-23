IBM keen on mainframe even after 42% revenue drop in Q2

Revenue from IBM’s z mainframe portfolio sunk 42% in the quarter ended June 30, dragging infrastructure revenue down 7% compared to the year-ago quarter. But Big Blue executives remain positive on the mainframe’s role as an important AI platform.

After warning of an earnings shortfall, IBM lowered its full-year forecast. It now expects 2026 revenue to grow between 4% and 5%, rather than its previous forecast of more than 5% growth. In the latest quarter, some parts of its business did well: Software revenue grew 5% in Q2 to $7.76 billion, fueled by 11% growth in hybrid cloud, 18% growth in data, and 3% growth in automation.

On the infrastructure side, IBM posted Q2 revenue of $3.8 billion, which is down 7%. Within that business, distributed infrastructure grew 37%, but those gains were offset by a 10% decline in hybrid infrastructure and IBM Z’s 42% drop.