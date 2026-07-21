Arista debuts unified SD-WAN edge platform

Arista Networks is looking to simplify data protection at the edge of enterprise networks with a new security package that combines branch office security with SD-WAN connectivity in a single platform.

The company announced AI-driven Edge Threat Management (ETM) for VeloCloud SD-WAN, a platform that links typically separate products and capabilities including Arista’s next-generation firewall, IP reputation, external blocklists, intrusion prevention, URL filtering, application classification, geo-IP filtering, network address translation, deep packet inspection, and zone-based segmentation.

ETM provides perimeter protection at the WAN edge and is a software upgrade option to VeloCloud SD-WAN, according to Arista. It can help simplify branch operations with a common operating system, a uniform enforcement engine, and common end-to-end security policies, the vendor stated. The new ETM solution also leverages Arista’s AVA (Autonomous Virtual Assist) for AI-driven policy intelligence.