Nvidia unveils Spectrum-X networking platform designed to connect millions of GPUs

Nvidia has introduced its next-generation Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform, positioning it as a key building block for the next wave of “gigascale” AI factories designed to connect millions of GPUs while reducing power consumption and operational costs.

The networking platform is part of Nvidia’s broader Rubin architecture, which integrates six major components—including the Vera CPU, Rubin GPU, NVLink 6 switches, ConnectX-9 SuperNICs, BlueField-4 DPUs and the new Spectrum-6 Ethernet switches—into a tightly coupled AI infrastructure stack.

The company says this level of integration underscores the growing importance of networking in AI. In Nvidia’s most recent quarter, networking sales were $11 billion, up 263% year-over-year, which prompted CEO Jensen Huang to declare, “We’re … now the largest networking company in the world,” during Nvidia’s earnings call.