2026 network outage report and internet health check

ISP outages : Globally, ISP outages increased from 105 to 145, a 38% week-over-week increase. In the U.S., ISP outages increased from 54 to 88, a 63% increase.

: Globally, ISP outages increased from 105 to 145, a 38% week-over-week increase. In the U.S., ISP outages increased from 54 to 88, a 63% increase. Public cloud network outages: Globally, public cloud network outages decreased from 95 to 63, a 34% week-over-week decrease. In the U.S., outages decreased from 79 to 51, a 35% decrease.

Globally, public cloud network outages decreased from 95 to 63, a 34% week-over-week decrease. In the U.S., outages decreased from 79 to 51, a 35% decrease. Collaboration app network outages: Both globally and in the U.S., collaboration application network outages increased from 0 to 1.

Cisco ThousandEyes

Two notable outages

On April 22, Verizon Business, a US-based network service provider, experienced an outage that affected customers and partners across multiple regions, including the U.S., Spain, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the U.K. The outage ,which lasted one hour and 3 minutes, was first observed around 3:25 AM EDT, and initially appeared to be centered on Verizon Business nodes in Phoenix, AZ, and Chandler, AZ. Around 15 minutes after first being observed, the nodes located in Phoenix, AZ, and Chandler, AZ, were joined by nodes located in Los Angeles, CA, in exhibiting outage conditions. This increase appeared to coincide with a rise in the number of impacted regions, downstream customers, and partners. The outage was cleared around 4:30 AM EDT. Click here for an interactive view.

On April 25, Zayo Group, a U.S. based Tier 1 carrier headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, experienced an outage that impacted its customers in multiple regions, including the U.S., Hong Kong, Spain, South Africa, Ireland, Germany, the U.K., France, and Singapore. The outage lasted a total of 29 minutes over a 46-minute period and was first observed around 9:34 AM EDT and appeared to be centered on Zayo Group nodes located in Newark, NJ, and London, England. Around six minutes after appearing to clear, nodes located in London, England, once again, began exhibiting outage conditions. The outage was cleared around 10:20 AM EDT. Click here for an interactive view.

Internet report for April 13-April 19

ThousandEyes reported 240 global network outage events across ISPs, cloud service provider networks, collaboration app networks, and edge networks (including DNS, content delivery networks, and security as a service) during the week of April 13 through April 19. The total of outage events decreased by 4% compared to the 250 outages from the week prior. Specific to the U.S., there were 143 outages, which is up by 6% from 135 outages the week prior. Here’s a breakdown by category:

ISP outages : Globally, ISP outages decreased from 126 to 105, a 17% week-over-week decrease. In the U.S., ISP outages decreased from 70 to 54, a 23% decrease.

: Globally, ISP outages decreased from 126 to 105, a 17% week-over-week decrease. In the U.S., ISP outages decreased from 70 to 54, a 23% decrease. Public cloud network outages: Globally, public cloud network outages increased from 61 to 95, a 56% week-over-week increase. In the U.S., outages increased from 50 to 79, a 58% increase.

Globally, public cloud network outages increased from 61 to 95, a 56% week-over-week increase. In the U.S., outages increased from 50 to 79, a 58% increase. Collaboration app network outages: Both globally and in the U.S., collaboration application network outages dropped from 1 to zero.

Cisco ThousandEyes

Two notable outages

On April 15, Zayo Group, a U.S. based Tier 1 carrier headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, experienced an outage that impacted its customers in multiple regions, including the U.S., India, Japan, Singapore, Turkey, the U.K., Hong Kong, France, Canada, and Germany. The outage lasted a total of 15 minutes over a 25-minute period and was first observed around 9:50 AM EDT. It appeared to initially center on Zayo Group nodes located in Los Angeles, CA, Newark, NJ, Grand Prairie, TX, and Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Around five minutes into the outage, all nodes except those located in Newark, NJ, appeared to clear. Five minutes after appearing to clear, nodes located in Newark, NJ, once again, began exhibiting outage conditions. The outage was cleared around 10:15 AM EDT. Click here for an interactive view.

On April 16, NTT America, a global Tier 1 provider and subsidiary of NTT Global, experienced an outage that impacted its customers in multiple regions, including the U.S. and Mexico. The outage lasted a total of 35 minutes over a 45-minute period and was first observed around 12:20 AM EDT. It appeared to initially center on NTT nodes located in Chicago, IL. Approximately fifteen minutes after first being observed, the nodes located in Chicago, IL, were joined by nodes located in Los Angeles, CA, in exhibiting outage conditions. A further 10 minutes into the outage the nodes located in Los Angeles, CA, were replaced by nodes located in Ashburn, VA. This change in location of nodes exhibiting outage conditions appeared to coincide with an increase in the number of impacted downstream customers and partners. Five minutes after appearing to clear, NTT nodes located in Dallas, TX, began exhibiting outage conditions. The outage was cleared around 1:05 AM EDT. Click here for an interactive view.

Internet report for April 6-April 12

ThousandEyes reported 250 global network outage events across ISPs, cloud service provider networks, collaboration app networks, and edge networks (including DNS, content delivery networks, and security as a service) during the week of April 6 through April 12. The total of outage events increased by 4% compared to the 240 outages from the week prior. Specific to the U.S., there were 135 outages, which is up by 27% from 106 outages the week prior. Here’s a breakdown by category:

ISP outages : Globally, ISP outages remained unchanged at 126 outages. In the U.S., however, ISP outages increased from 41 to 70, a 71% increase.

: Globally, ISP outages remained unchanged at 126 outages. In the U.S., however, ISP outages increased from 41 to 70, a 71% increase. Public cloud network outages: Globally, public cloud network outages decreased from 71 to 61, a 14% week‑over‑week decrease. In the U.S., however, outages increased from 46 to 50, a 9% increase.

Globally, public cloud network outages decreased from 71 to 61, a 14% week‑over‑week decrease. In the U.S., however, outages increased from 46 to 50, a 9% increase. Collaboration app network outages: Globally and in the U.S., collaboration application network outages remained unchanged at 1 outage respectively.

Cisco ThousandEyes

Two notable outages

On April 6, Lumen, a U.S. based Tier 1 carrier (previously known as CenturyLink), experienced an outage that affected customers and downstream partners across multiple regions including the U.S., the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Brazil, Costa Rica, and Canada. The outage, lasting a total of 44 minutes over a period of one hour and 20 minutes, was first observed around 1:40 AM EDT and appeared to be centered on Lumen nodes located in Newark, NJ. The outage was cleared around 3:00 AM EDT. Click here for an interactive view.

On April 8, Cogent Communications, a multinational transit provider based in the U.S., experienced an outage that impacted multiple downstream providers and customers across various regions, including the U.S., Brazil, Spain, Singapore, the U.K., Hong Kong, Indonesia, Belgium, El Salvador, and Mexico. The outage, lasting a total of 21 minutes over a period of 44 minutes, was first observed around 3:24 AM EDT and appeared to initially be centered on Cogent nodes located in Mexico City, Mexico. Around six minutes into the outage, the nodes located in Mexico City, Mexico, were joined by nodes located in Laredo, TX, and McAllen, TX, in exhibiting outage conditions. A further ten minutes into the outage, the nodes located in Laredo, TX, and McAllen, TX, were replaced by nodes located in Austin, TX, in exhibiting outage conditions. Seventeen minutes after appearing to clear the nodes located in Mexico City, Mexico, Austin, TX, and Laredo, TX, began exhibiting outage conditions again, The outage was cleared around 4:10 AM EDT. Click here for an interactive view.

Internet report for March 30-April 5

ThousandEyes reported 240 global network outage events across ISPs, cloud service provider networks, collaboration app networks, and edge networks (including DNS, content delivery networks, and security as a service) during the week of March 30 through April 5. The total of outage events decreased by 26% compared to the 325 outages from the week prior. Specific to the U.S., there were 106 outages, which is down by 11% from 119 outages the week prior. Here’s a breakdown by category:

ISP outages : Globally, ISP outages decreased from 186 to 126, a 32% decrease compared to the previous week. In the U.S., ISP outages decreased from 45 to 41, a 9% decrease.

: Globally, ISP outages decreased from 186 to 126, a 32% decrease compared to the previous week. In the U.S., ISP outages decreased from 45 to 41, a 9% decrease. Public cloud network outages: Globally, public cloud network outages decreased from 80 to 71, an 11% week‑over‑week decrease. In the U.S., outages decreased from 48 to 46, a 4% decrease.

Globally, public cloud network outages decreased from 80 to 71, an 11% week‑over‑week decrease. In the U.S., outages decreased from 48 to 46, a 4% decrease. Collaboration app network outages: Globally, collaboration application network outages dropped from 4 to 1, a 75% decrease week‑over‑week. In the U.S., however, outages increased from zero to 1 outage.

Cisco ThousandEyes

Two notable outages

On March 31, Charter Communications, a US-based ISP operating as Spectrum, experienced a disruption that impacted a number of customers and partners across the U.S. and South Korea. The outage lasted a total of 16 minutes over a one hour and 4-minute period and was first observed around 1:56 PM EDT. It appeared to initially center on nodes located in New York, NY. Ten minutes after appearing to clear, nodes located in New York, NY, began exhibiting outage conditions again, this time joined by nodes located in Dallas, TX. Thirteen minutes after appearing to clear again, the number of nodes located in New York, NY, exhibiting outage conditions increased. This rise appeared to coincide with an increase in the number of impacted downstream partners and regions. The outage was cleared around 3:00 PM EDT. Click here for an interactive view.

On April 2, Microsoft 365 experienced a global service disruption impacting access to office.com and the Microsoft 365 admin center. First observed at approximately 4:40 PM EDT, the outage manifested as widespread server timeouts across locations in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Microsoft attributed the cause to a subset of infrastructure in their Central U.S. datacenter entering an unexpected, degraded state, resulting in disruptions to request handling. The disruption lasted one hour and 14 minutes, with service restoration observed at approximately 5:54 PM EDT. Click here for an interactive view.

Internet report for March 23-March 29

ThousandEyes reported 325 global network outage events across ISPs, cloud service provider networks, collaboration app networks, and edge networks (including DNS, content delivery networks, and security as a service) during the week of March 23 through March 29. The total of outage events increased by 17% compared to the 277 outages from the week prior. Specific to the U.S., there were 119 outages, which is down by 17% from 144 outages the week prior. Here’s a breakdown by category:

ISP outages : Globally, ISP outages increased from 145 to 186, a 28% increase compared to the previous week. In the U.S., however, ISP outages fell from 57 to 45, a 21% decrease.

: Globally, ISP outages increased from 145 to 186, a 28% increase compared to the previous week. In the U.S., however, ISP outages fell from 57 to 45, a 21% decrease. Public cloud network outages: Globally, public cloud network outages dropped from 91 to 80, a 12% week‑over‑week decrease. In the U.S., outages dropped from 71 to 48, a 32% decrease.

Globally, public cloud network outages dropped from 91 to 80, a 12% week‑over‑week decrease. In the U.S., outages dropped from 71 to 48, a 32% decrease. Collaboration app network outages: Globally, collaboration application network outages increased from zero to 4 outages week‑over‑week. In the U.S., collaboration application network outages remained unchanged at zero outages.

Cisco ThousandEyes

Two notable outages

On March 23, Zayo Group, a U.S. based Tier 1 carrier headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, experienced an outage that impacted its customers in multiple regions, including the U.S., the U.K., Japan, the Netherlands, Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Canada, and India. The outage lasted a total of one hour and 24 minutes over a two hour and 20 minute period and was first observed around 4:30 AM EDT. It appeared to initially center on Zayo Group nodes located in Seattle, WA. One hour into the outage, the nodes located in Seattle, WA, were joined by nodes located in Newark, NJ, in exhibiting outage conditions. This rise in the number of locations exhibiting outage conditions appeared to coincide with an increase in the number of impacted downstream partners, and customers. The outage was cleared around 6:50 AM EDT. Click here for an interactive view.

On March 23, GTT Communications, a Tier 1 provider headquartered in Tysons, VA, experienced an outage that impacted some of its partners and customers across multiple regions, including the U.S., the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Canada, Turkey, Poland, South Africa, Romania, Sweden, Spain, Austria, Nigeria, and Germany. The outage, which lasted 34 minutes, was first observed around 6:20 AM EDT and appeared to initially be centered on GTT nodes located in London, England, Washington, DC, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Frankfurt, Germany. Around five minutes into the outage, the nodes located in Washington, DC, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Frankfurt, Germany, were replaced by nodes located in Paris, France, and Madrid Spain, in exhibiting outage conditions. A further five minutes later, these nodes themselves were replaced by nodes located in Washington, DC, that once again appeared to exhibit outage conditions. Around twenty minutes into the outage the nodes located in Washington, DC, were replaced by nodes located in New York, NY, Frankfurt, Germany, and Chicago, IL, in exhibiting outage conditions. The outage was cleared around 7:00 AM EDT. Click here for an interactive view.

Internet report for March 16-March 22

ThousandEyes reported 277 global network outage events across ISPs, cloud service provider networks, collaboration app networks, and edge networks (including DNS, content delivery networks, and security as a service) during the week of March 16 through March 22. The total of outage events increased slightly by 2% compared to the 272 outages from the week prior. Specific to the U.S., there were 144 outages, which is down by 7% from 155 outages the week prior. Here’s a breakdown by category:

ISP outages : Globally, ISP outages decreased from 173 to 145, a 16% decrease compared to the previous week. In the U.S., ISP outages fell from 81 to 57, a 30% decrease.

: Globally, ISP outages decreased from 173 to 145, a 16% decrease compared to the previous week. In the U.S., ISP outages fell from 81 to 57, a 30% decrease. Public cloud network outages: Globally, public cloud network outages increased from 56 to 91, a 63% week‑over‑week increase. In the U.S., outages increased from 48 to 71, a 48% increase.

Globally, public cloud network outages increased from 56 to 91, a 63% week‑over‑week increase. In the U.S., outages increased from 48 to 71, a 48% increase. Collaboration app network outages: Both globally and in the U.S., collaboration application network outages remained at zero, unchanged from the prior week.

Cisco ThousandEyes

Two notable outages

On March 20, Arelion (formerly known as Telia Carrier), a global Tier 1 provider headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, experienced an outage that impacted customers and downstream partners across multiple regions, including the U.S., Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Ecuador, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Spain, Turkey, Canada, the U.K., Sweden, Switzerland, Mexico, Australia, Colombia, and India. The disruption, which lasted one hour and 38 minutes, was first observed around 11:46 AM EDT and appeared to initially center on nodes located in Ashburn, VA. Five minutes after being first observed, the nodes located in Ashburn, VA, were joined by nodes located in Washington, D.C., and Dallas, TX, in exhibiting outage conditions. A further ten minutes later the number of nodes exhibiting outage conditions expanded to include nodes located in Newark, NJ, Atlanta, GA, and Austria. A further ten minutes later, nodes located in Dallas, TX, Atlanta, GA, and Austria, appeared to clear and were replaced by nodes located in New Hampshire, NH, and Sao Paulo, Brazil, in exhibiting outage conditions. The outage was cleared around 1:25 PM EDT. Click here for an interactive view.

On March 22, Refinitiv Limited, a global financial technology company providing market data and trading infrastructure to banks and financial institutions, experienced an outage that impacted multiple regions including the U.S., Spain, Switzerland, and Japan. The outage, lasting 37 minutes, was first observed around 7:20 PM EDT and appeared to initially be centered on nodes located in New York, NY, and Newark, NJ. Around twenty-five minutes into the outage, the nodes located in Newark, NJ, appeared to clear leaving just nodes located in New York, NY, exhibiting outages for the remainder of the outage. This drop appeared to coincide with a decrease in the number of impacted downstream partners and customers. The outage was cleared around 7:20 PM EDT. Click here for an interactive view.

Internet report for March 9-March 15

ThousandEyes reported 272 global network outage events across ISPs, cloud service provider networks, collaboration app networks, and edge networks (including DNS, content delivery networks, and security as a service) during the week of March 9 through March 15. The total of outage events decreased by 11% compared to the 304 outages from the week prior. Specific to the U.S., there were 155 outages, which is up by 25% from 124 outages the week prior. Here’s a breakdown by category:

ISP outages : Globally, ISP outages increased from 170 to 173, a 2% rise compared to the previous week. In the U.S., ISP outages climbed from 67 to 81, a 21% increase.

: Globally, ISP outages increased from 170 to 173, a 2% rise compared to the previous week. In the U.S., ISP outages climbed from 67 to 81, a 21% increase. Public cloud network outages: Globally, public cloud network outages increased from 53 to 56, a 6% week‑over‑week increase. In the U.S., outages rose from 42 to 48, a 14% increase.

Globally, public cloud network outages increased from 53 to 56, a 6% week‑over‑week increase. In the U.S., outages rose from 42 to 48, a 14% increase. Collaboration app network outages: Both globally and in the U.S., collaboration application network outages remained at zero, unchanged from the prior week.

CIsco ThousandEyes

Two notable outages

On March 13, Zayo Group, a U.S. based Tier 1 carrier headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, experienced an outage that impacted some of its partners and customers across multiple regions, including the U.S. and Canada. The outage, which lasted 43 minutes, was first observed around 3:15 AM EST and appeared to be centered on Zayo nodes located in Seattle, WA. Around 30 minutes into the outage, the number of nodes located in Seattle, WA, exhibiting outage conditions appeared to rise. This increase appeared to coincide with an increase in the number of impacted downstream partners. The outage was cleared around 4:00 AM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

On March 12, Cogent Communications, a multinational transit provider based in the U.S., experienced an outage that impacted multiple downstream providers and customers across the U.S. The outage, lasting a total of 27 minutes over a period of 40 minutes, was first observed around 11:10 AM EST and appeared to initially be centered on Cogent nodes located in Denver, CO. Fifteen minutes into the outage the nodes located in Denver, CO, were joined by nodes located in Aurora, CO, in exhibiting outage conditions. Around 5 minutes later, the nodes located in Aurora, CO, were replaced by nodes located in Dallas, TX, which were replaced five minutes later by nodes located in Los Angeles, CA, in exhibiting conditions. Around five minutes after appearing to clear the nodes located in Denver, CO, began exhibiting outage conditions again. The outage was cleared around 4:50 AM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

Internet report for March 2-March 8

ThousandEyes reported 304 global network outage events across ISPs, cloud service provider networks, collaboration app networks, and edge networks (including DNS, content delivery networks, and security as a service) during the week of March 2 through March 8. The total of outage events decreased by 21% compared to the 386 outages from the week prior. Specific to the U.S., there were 124 outages, which is down by 33% from 184 outages the week prior. Here’s a breakdown by category:

ISP outages : Globally, ISP outages decreased from 219 to 170, a 22% decrease. In the U.S., ISP outages decreased from 83 to 67, a 19% reduction.

: Globally, ISP outages decreased from 219 to 170, a 22% decrease. In the U.S., ISP outages decreased from 83 to 67, a 19% reduction. Public cloud network outages: Globally, public cloud network outages decreased from 80 to 53, a 34% week‑over‑week decrease. In the U.S., outages fell by a third dropping from 63 to 42, a 33% decrease.

Globally, public cloud network outages decreased from 80 to 53, a 34% week‑over‑week decrease. In the U.S., outages fell by a third dropping from 63 to 42, a 33% decrease. Collaboration app network outages: Both globally and in the U.S., collaboration application network outages declined from one outage to zero compared to the week prior.

Cisco ThousandEyes

Two notable outages

On March 4, PCCW, a Hong Kong based Tier 1 Internet service provider, experienced an outage impacting some of its customers and networks in multiple regions including, the U.S., Canada, Germany, Mexico, the Philippines, South Africa, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Egypt, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore. The outage, lasting 48 minutes, was first observed around 1:11 AM EST and appeared to initially center on PCCW nodes located in Marseille, France, and Los Angeles, CA. Around four minutes into the outage, the nodes located in Marseille, France, and Los Angeles, CA, were joined by nodes located in Hong Kong, in exhibiting outage conditions. This increase appeared to coincide with a rise in the number of impacted regions, downstream customers, and partners. Around 1:50 AM EST, nodes located in Marseille, France, and Los Angeles, CA, appeared to clear, leaving just nodes located in Hong Kong, exhibiting outages for the remainder of the outage. The outage was cleared around 2:05 AM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

On March 6, ServiceNow, a U.S.-based IT service management provider headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, experienced an outage impacting some of its customers and instances across multiple regions including the U.S., India, Singapore, Costa Rica, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan, Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Ireland, Switzerland, Portugal, Colombia, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, Egypt, Spain, Poland, South Africa, Hong Kong, Brazil, and New Zealand. The outage, lasting one hour and three minutes, was first observed around 2:15 AM EST and appeared to initially center on ServiceNow nodes located in Austin, TX, and Seattle, WA. Around five minutes into the outage, nodes located in Seattle, WA, appeared to clear, replaced by nodes located in Chicago, IL, in exhibiting outage conditions. This change in affected nodes appeared to coincide with a rise in the number of impacted regions, downstream customers, and partners. The outage was cleared around 3:20 AM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

Internet report for Feb. 23-March 1

ThousandEyes reported 386 global network outage events across ISPs, cloud service provider networks, collaboration app networks, and edge networks (including DNS, content delivery networks, and security as a service) during the week of February 23 through March 1. The total of outage events increased by 62% compared to the 239 outages from the week prior. Specific to the U.S., there were 184 outages, which is up by 61% from 114 outages the week prior. Here’s a breakdown by category:

ISP outages : Globally, ISP outages increased from 114 to 219, a 92% increase. In the U.S., ISP outages increased from 42 to 83, a 98% increase.

: Globally, ISP outages increased from 114 to 219, a 92% increase. In the U.S., ISP outages increased from 42 to 83, a 98% increase. Public cloud network outages: Globally, public cloud network outages increased from 64 to 80, a 25% week‑over‑week increase. In the U.S., outages rose from 49 to 63, a 29% increase.

Globally, public cloud network outages increased from 64 to 80, a 25% week‑over‑week increase. In the U.S., outages rose from 49 to 63, a 29% increase. Collaboration app network outages: Both globally and in the U.S., collaboration application network outages increased from zero to one outage compared to the week prior.

Cisco ThousandEyes

Two notable outages

On February 26, Verizon Business, a U.S.-based network service provider, experienced an outage that affected customers and partners across multiple regions, including the U.S., the U.K., India, and Canada. The outage lasted a total of 38 minutes, over a one hour and 5-minute period, was first observed around 1:10 AM EST, and appeared to initially be centered on Verizon nodes located in Boston, MA. Around twenty minutes after appearing to clear, the nodes located in Boston, MA, were replaced by nodes located in Philadelphia, PA, in exhibiting outage conditions. This change appeared to coincide with an increase in the number of regions, downstream customers, and partners impacted. The outage was cleared around 2:15 AM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

On February 26, GitHub, a U.S.-based software development and version control platform headquartered in San Francisco, California, experienced an outage that impacted some of its users and customers across multiple regions, including the U.S., France, Puerto Rico, the U.K., Mexico, India and Hong Kong. The outage, which lasted a total of 39 minutes over a one hour period, was first observed around 9:00 AM EST and appeared to be centered on GitHub nodes located in Washington, D.C. The outage was cleared around 10:00 AM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

Internet report for Feb. 16-Feb. 22

ThousandEyes reported 239 global network outage events across ISPs, cloud service provider networks, collaboration app networks, and edge networks (including DNS, content delivery networks, and security as a service) during the week of February 16 through February 22. The total of outage events decreased by 3% compared to the 247 outages from the week prior. Specific to the U.S., there were 114 outages, which is down by 16% from 136 outages the week prior. Here’s a breakdown by category:

ISP outages : Globally, ISP outages increased from 97 to 114, an 18% week‑over‑week increase. In the U.S., however, ISP outages decreased from 50 to 42, a 16% decrease.

: Globally, ISP outages increased from 97 to 114, an 18% week‑over‑week increase. In the U.S., however, ISP outages decreased from 50 to 42, a 16% decrease. Public cloud network outages: Globally, public cloud network outages decreased from 76 to 64, a 16% week‑over‑week decrease. In the U.S., outages fell from 62 to 49, a 21% decrease.

Globally, public cloud network outages decreased from 76 to 64, a 16% week‑over‑week decrease. In the U.S., outages fell from 62 to 49, a 21% decrease. Collaboration app network outages: Both globally and in the U.S., collaboration application network outages remained at zero, unchanged from the previous week.

Cisco ThousandEyes

Two notable outages

On February 20, Cloudflare experienced a service disruption affecting customers using its Bring Your Own IP (BYOIP) service. The outage, first observed around 1:00 PM EST, stemmed from a bug introduced during an automated internal maintenance task that caused Cloudflare to unintentionally withdraw customer IP address advertisements from the Internet, resulting in connection timeouts and failures for end users attempting to reach affected services. After identifying the root cause, Cloudflare halted the task and began restoring service. The disruption lasted approximately 1 hour 40 minutes, with routing stability returning around 2:40 PM EST as IP advertisements were restored globally. Click here for an interactive view.

On February 17, Cogent Communications, a multinational transit provider based in the U.S., experienced an outage that impacted multiple downstream providers and customers across various regions, including the U.S., India, the U.K., the Philippines, and Luxembourg. The outage, lasting a total of one hour and 5 minutes over a period of one hour and 20 minutes, was first observed around 3:20 AM EST and appeared to be centered on Cogent nodes located in Denver, CO. Around ten minutes after appearing to clear, the nodes located in Denver, CO, began exhibiting outage conditions again, this time the number of nodes located in Denver, CO, exhibiting outage conditions appeared to drop. This decrease appeared to coincide with a decrease in the number of impacted downstream partners and regions. The outage was cleared around 4:40 AM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

Internet report for Feb. 9-Feb. 15

ThousandEyes reported 247 global network outage events across ISPs, cloud service provider networks, collaboration app networks, and edge networks (including DNS, content delivery networks, and security as a service) during the week of February 9 through February 15. The total of outage events decreased by 6% compared to the 264 outages from the week prior. Specific to the U.S., there were 136 outages, which is down by 13% from 157 outages the week prior. Here’s a breakdown by category:

ISP outages : Globally, ISP outages fell from 143 to 97, a 32% decrease. In the U.S., ISP outages decreased from 65 to 50, down 23%.

: Globally, ISP outages fell from 143 to 97, a 32% decrease. In the U.S., ISP outages decreased from 65 to 50, down 23%. Public cloud network outages: Globally, public cloud network outages increased from 72 to 76, a 6% increase. In the U.S., outages decreased from 64 to 62, a 3% decrease.

Globally, public cloud network outages increased from 72 to 76, a 6% increase. In the U.S., outages decreased from 64 to 62, a 3% decrease. Collaboration app network outages: Both globally and in the U.S., collaboration application network outages dropped from 2 to 0, a 100% week‑over‑week decrease.

Two notable outages

On February 13, Madgenius, a U.S.-based hosting and infrastructure service provider headquartered in Apple Valley, MN, experienced an outage that impacted multiple downstream partners across multiple regions, including the U.S. and the Netherlands. The outage, lasting one hour and 11 minutes, was first observed around 12:50 AM EST and appeared to center on Madgenius nodes located in Columbus, OH. The outage was cleared around 2:05 AM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

On February 10, Hurricane Electric, a network transit provider based in Fremont, CA, experienced an outage that impacted customers and downstream partners across multiple regions, including the U.S., Mexico, India, South Africa, the Netherlands, France, Egypt, Ecuador, Brazil, the U.K., Puerto Rico, Sweden, and Austria. The outage was first observed around 5:40 PM EST and lasted a total of 15 minutes over a period of 25 minutes. The outage initially appeared to be centered on Hurricane Electric nodes located in Dallas, TX, Atlanta, GA, and Charlotte, NC. Five minutes into the outage, nodes located in New York, NY, also began exhibiting outage conditions. Seven minutes after appearing to clear, nodes located in Charlotte, NC, once again began exhibiting outage conditions. The outage was cleared at around 6:05 PM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

Internet report for Feb. 2-Feb. 8

ThousandEyes reported 264 global network outage events across ISPs, cloud service provider networks, collaboration app networks, and edge networks (including DNS, content delivery networks, and security as a service) during the week of February 2 through February 8. The total of outage events decreased by 16% compared to the 314 outages from the week prior. Specific to the U.S., there were 157 outages, which is up slightly by 1% from 156 outages the week prior. Here’s a breakdown by category:

ISP outages : Globally, ISP outages fell from 175 to 143, an 18% decrease. In the U.S., ISP outages decreased from 78 to 65, down 17%.

: Globally, ISP outages fell from 175 to 143, an 18% decrease. In the U.S., ISP outages decreased from 78 to 65, down 17%. Public cloud network outages: Globally, public cloud network outages rose slightly from 70 to 72, a 3% increase. In the U.S., outages increased from 56 to 64, a 14% rise.

Globally, public cloud network outages rose slightly from 70 to 72, a 3% increase. In the U.S., outages increased from 56 to 64, a 14% rise. Collaboration app network outages: Both globally and in the U.S., collaboration application network outages increased from 1 to 2, up by 100% week-over-week.

Two notable outages

On February 6, Zayo Group, a U.S. based Tier 1 carrier headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, experienced an outage that impacted its customers in multiple regions, including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong. The outage lasted a total of 16 minutes over a 30-minute period and was first observed around 12:15 AM EST. It appeared to center on Zayo Group nodes located in Newark, NJ. Twenty-five minutes into the outage, the number of nodes located in Newark, NJ, exhibiting outage conditions increased. The rise in number of nodes exhibiting outage conditions also appeared to coincide with an increase in the number of downstream customers and partners impacted. The outage was cleared around 12:45 AM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

On February 3, Comcast Communications experienced an outage that affected several downstream partners and customers across the U.S. The outage lasted a total of 12 minutes over a 29-minute period and was first observed around 1:56 AM EST. It appeared to center on Comcast nodes located in Ashburn, VA. Fifteen minutes after appearing to clear, the nodes located in Ashburn, VA once again appeared to exhibit outage conditions. The outage was cleared around 2:25 AM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

Internet report for January 26-February 1

ThousandEyes reported 314 global network outage events across ISPs, cloud service provider networks, collaboration app networks, and edge networks (including DNS, content delivery networks, and security as a service) during the week of January 26 through February 1. The total of outage events increased by 33% compared to the 236 outages from the week prior. Specific to the U.S., there were 156 outages, which is up by 5% from 148 outages the week prior. Here’s a breakdown by category:

ISP outages : Globally, ISP outages doubled, increasing from 86 to 175, a 103% increase week-over-week. In the U.S., ISP outages climbed from 44 to 78, up 77%.

: Globally, ISP outages doubled, increasing from 86 to 175, a 103% increase week-over-week. In the U.S., ISP outages climbed from 44 to 78, up 77%. Public cloud network outages: Globally, public cloud network outages decreased from 90 to 70, a 22% week-over-week decline. In the U.S., outages dropped from 79 to 56, a 29% decrease.

Globally, public cloud network outages decreased from 90 to 70, a 22% week-over-week decline. In the U.S., outages dropped from 79 to 56, a 29% decrease. Collaboration app network outages: Globally, collaboration application network outages declined from two to one outage. In the U.S., collaboration application outages remained at one.

Two notable outages

On January 27, Cloudflare, a U.S.-headquartered web infrastructure and website security company that provides content delivery network services, suffered an interruption that impacted its customers in multiple regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, Mexico, and the Philippines. The outage lasted a total of two hours and 13 minutes over a two-hour and 23-minute period and was first observed around 1:12 PM EST. It appeared to initially be centered on Cloudflare nodes located in Chicago, IL. Twenty-eight minutes into the outage the nodes exhibiting outage conditions expanded to include nodes located in Chicago, IL, Winnipeg, Canada, and Aurora, CO. The rise in nodes and locations exhibiting outage conditions also appeared to coincide with an increase in the number of downstream customers and partners impacted. The outage was cleared around 3:35 PM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

On January 27, Lumen, a U.S. based Tier 1 carrier (previously known as CenturyLink), experienced an outage that affected customers and downstream partners across multiple regions including the U.S., Belgium, Germany, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, Sweden, Singapore, Canada, Mexico, India, Brazil, the Philippines, and Australia. The outage, lasting a total of 20 minutes over a period of one hour and 5 minutes, was first observed around 3:30 AM EST and appeared to initially be centered on Lumen nodes located in Washington, D.C., and Detroit, MI. Ten minutes after appearing to clear, nodes located in Washington, D.C., once again began exhibiting outage conditions. Around forty minutes into the outage, nodes located in Washington, D.C., were replaced by nodes located in Los Angeles, CA, in exhibiting outage conditions. A further ten m minutes later the nodes located in Los Angeles, were themselves replaced once again by nodes located in Washington, D.C. in exhibiting outage conditions. The outage was cleared around 4:35 AM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

Internet report for Jan. 19-Jan. 25

ThousandEyes reported 236 global network outage events across ISPs, cloud service provider networks, collaboration app networks, and edge networks (including DNS, content delivery networks, and security as a service) during the week of January 19 through January 25. The total of outage events decreased by 10% compared to the 263 outages from the week prior. Specific to the U.S., there were 148 outages, which is down by <1% from 149 outages the week prior. Here’s a breakdown by category:

ISP outages : Globally, ISP outages fell from 113 to 86, a 24% decrease week-over-week. In the U.S., ISP outages declined from 53 to 44, down 17%.

: Globally, ISP outages fell from 113 to 86, a 24% decrease week-over-week. In the U.S., ISP outages declined from 53 to 44, down 17%. Public cloud network outages: Globally, public cloud network outages increased from 87 to 90, a 3% week-over-week rise. In the U.S., outages climbed from 66 to 79, an increase of 20%.

Globally, public cloud network outages increased from 87 to 90, a 3% week-over-week rise. In the U.S., outages climbed from 66 to 79, an increase of 20%. Collaboration app network outages: Globally, collaboration application network outages increased to 2 outages, and to 1 outage in the U.S.

Two notable outages

On January 21, Unitas Global, a U.S.-based network transit provider that merged with PacketFabric in 2023 and is now operating as PacketFabric, experienced an outage that impacted customers and downstream partners across multiple regions, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the Philippines. The outage lasted a total of 14 minutes over a 50-minute period and was first observed around 10:05 AM EST. It appeared to initially be centered on Unitas Global nodes located in Dallas, TX. Around 30 minutes after appearing to clear, the nodes located in Dallas, TX, once again began exhibiting outage conditions, and were joined briefly by nodes located in Austin, TX. in exhibiting outage conditions. A further five minutes into the outage, the nodes located in Austin, TX, were replaced by nodes located in Chicago, IL, in exhibiting outage conditions. The outage was cleared around 10:55 AM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

On January 25, GTT Communications, a Tier 1 provider headquartered in Tysons, VA, experienced an outage that affected some of its partners and customers across multiple regions including the U.S., Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, and Ireland. The disruption, which lasted a total of 16 minutes over a 25-minute period, was first observed around 6:35 PM EST and appeared to center on GTT nodes in Washington, D.C. Five minutes after appearing to clear, nodes located in Washington, D.C., once again began exhibiting outage conditions. The outage was cleared around 7:00 PM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

Internet report for Jan. 12-Jan. 18

ThousandEyes reported 263 global network outage events across ISPs, cloud service provider networks, collaboration app networks, and edge networks (including DNS, content delivery networks, and security as a service) during the week of January 12 through January 18. The total of outage events increased by 3% compared to the 255 outages from the week prior. Specific to the U.S., there were 149 outages, which is up by 10% from 135 outages the week prior. Here’s a breakdown by category:

ISP outages : Globally, ISP outages decreased from 115 to 113, a 2% decrease. In the U.S., however, ISP outages increased from 39 to 53, up 36% week-over-week.

: Globally, ISP outages decreased from 115 to 113, a 2% decrease. In the U.S., however, ISP outages increased from 39 to 53, up 36% week-over-week. Public cloud network outages: Globally, public cloud network outages increased from 76 to 87, up 14% week-over-week. In the U.S., outages rose from 57 to 66, an increase of 16%.

Globally, public cloud network outages increased from 76 to 87, up 14% week-over-week. In the U.S., outages rose from 57 to 66, an increase of 16%. Collaboration app network outages: Globally and in the U.S., collaboration application network outages decreased from one to zero.

Two notable outages

On January 16, 2026, Madgenius, a U.S.-based hosting and infrastructure service provider headquartered in Apple Valley, MN, experienced an outage that impacted multiple downstream partners across multiple regions, including the U.S., and the Netherlands. The outage, lasting one hour and 16 minutes, was first observed around 12:15 AM EST and appeared to center on Madgenius nodes located in Columbus, OH. The outage was cleared around 1:25 AM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

On January 17, TATA Communications (America) Inc., a global ISP and part of the Indian-owned TATA Communications, experienced an outage that impacted many of its downstream partners and customers in multiple regions, including the U.S., Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, the U.K., Thailand, Spain, Australia, South Korea, Greece, Japan, and India. The outage, lasting 23 minutes, was first observed around 12:03 PM EST, and initially appeared to be centered on TATA nodes located in Singapore. Five minutes into the outage, the nodes located in Singapore were joined by nodes located in Los Angeles, CA, and Santa Clara, CA, in exhibiting outage conditions. By 12:10 PM EST, the nodes located in Santa Clara, CA, appeared to clear and were replaced by nodes located in Tokyo, Japan, in exhibiting outage conditions. Around 12:15 PM EST, TATA nodes located in San Francisco, CA, joined nodes located in Singapore, Los Angeles, CA, and Tokyo, Japan, in exhibiting outage conditions. Shortly thereafter, the nodes located in San Francisco, CA, appeared to clear and were replaced by nodes located in Toyohashi, Japan, in exhibiting outage conditions. The outage was cleared around 12:30 PM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

Internet report for Jan. 5-Jan. 11

ThousandEyes reported 255 global network outage events across ISPs, cloud service provider networks, collaboration app networks, and edge networks (including DNS, content delivery networks, and security as a service) during the week of January 5 through January 11. The total of outage events increased by 28% compared to the 199 outages from the week prior. Specific to the U.S., there were 135 outages, which is up by 90% from 71 outages the week prior. Here’s a breakdown by category:

ISP outages : Globally, ISP outages increased from 105 to 115, a 10% rise. In the U.S., ISP outages grew from 26 to 39, up 50% week-over-week.

: Globally, ISP outages increased from 105 to 115, a 10% rise. In the U.S., ISP outages grew from 26 to 39, up 50% week-over-week. Public cloud network outages: Globally, public cloud network outages increased from 59 to 76, up 29% week-over-week. In the U.S., outages rose from 37 to 57, an increase of 54%.

Globally, public cloud network outages increased from 59 to 76, up 29% week-over-week. In the U.S., outages rose from 37 to 57, an increase of 54%. Collaboration app network outages: Globally and in the U.S., collaboration application network outages increased from zero to one outage.

Two notable outages

On January 6, Charter Communications, a U.S.-based ISP operating as Spectrum, experienced an outage that affected customers and downstream partners across multiple regions, including the U.S., Japan, Australia, Ireland, Germany, France, the U.K., South Korea, India, and Brazil. The outage lasted a total of one hour and 10 minutes over a one hour and 43-minute period and was first observed around 6:32 AM EST. It appeared to initially be centered on Charter nodes located in New York, NY. Around forty-three minutes into the outage, nodes located in Washington, D.C., also began exhibiting outage conditions. The nodes located in Washington, D.C., appeared to clear around five minutes later. A further 30 minutes later the nodes located in New York, NY, were joined by nodes located in Houston, TX, in exhibiting outage conditions. The nodes located in Houston, TX, also appeared to clear five minutes later, leaving nodes located in New York, NY, for the reminder of the outage. The outage was cleared around 8:15 AM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

On January 11, Verizon Business, a U.S.-based network service provider, experienced an outage that affected customers and partners across multiple regions, including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, and Switzerland. The outage lasted a total of 24 minutes over a 50-minute period, and was first observed around 1:05 AM EST. It appeared to be centered on Verizon nodes located in Austin, TX. Around twenty minutes into the outage, the number of nodes exhibiting outage conditions appeared to increase. This rise also appeared to coincide with an increase in the number of downstream customers and partners impacted. The outage was cleared around 1:55 AM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

Internet report for Dec. 29, 2025-Jan. 4, 2026

ThousandEyes reported 199 global network outage events across ISPs, cloud service provider networks, collaboration app networks, and edge networks (including DNS, content delivery networks, and security as a service) during the week of December 29 through January 4. The total of outage events decreased by 14% compared to the 231 outages from the week prior. Specific to the U.S., there were 71 outages, which is down by 29% from 100 outages the week prior. Here’s a breakdown by category:

ISP outages : Globally, ISP outages declined from 136 to 105, a 23% decrease. In the U.S., ISP outages dropped from 51 to 26, down 49% week-over-week.

: Globally, ISP outages declined from 136 to 105, a 23% decrease. In the U.S., ISP outages dropped from 51 to 26, down 49% week-over-week. Public cloud network outages: Globally, public cloud network outages increased from 47 to 59, up 26% week-over-week. In the U.S., outages rose from 22 to 37, an increase of 68%.

Globally, public cloud network outages increased from 47 to 59, up 26% week-over-week. In the U.S., outages rose from 22 to 37, an increase of 68%. Collaboration app network outages: Both globally and in the U.S., collaboration application network outages remained at zero.

Cisco ThousandEyes

Two notable outages

On January 2, Hurricane Electric, a network transit provider, headquartered in Fremont, CA, experienced an outage that impacted customers and downstream partners across multiple regions, including the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, India, and Singapore. The outage, lasting one hour and 1 minute, was first observed around 3:05 PM EST and initially appeared to center on Hurricane Electric nodes located in Los Angeles, CA. Five minutes into the outage, the nodes located in Los Angeles, CA, were joined by Hurricane Electric nodes located in Phoenix, AZ, in exhibiting outage conditions. This coincided with an increase in the number of downstream partners and countries impacted. Around 10 minutes into the outage, all nodes, except those located in Los Angeles, CA, appeared to clear. The outage was cleared at around 4:10 PM EST. Click here for an interactive view.

On December 31, Cogent Communications, a multinational transit provider based in the U.S., experienced an outage that impacted multiple downstream providers as well as Cogent customers across various regions, including the U.S., France, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, and South Korea. The outage, which lasted 9 minutes, was first observed around 7:50 PM EST and appeared to initially center on Cogent nodes located in Washington, D.C. Around five minutes after first being observed, nodes located in Washington, D.C., appeared to clear and were replaced by nodes located in Boston, MA, in exhibiting outage conditions. The outage was resolved around 8:00 PM EST. Click here for an interactive view.