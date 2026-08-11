OVH is increasing the prices of its servers, some by as much as 87%, for both new and existing customers, blaming AI’s insatiable demand driving the rising cost of the RAM and storage it uses in its data centers.

The European cloud operator specializes in low-cost bare metal and public cloud offerings.

CIOs will be familiar with the balancing act OVH has had to perform over the last year. In a Monday post explaining the upcoming increases, OVH chairman Octave Klaba wrote on X, “We have to place the right volume of orders, month by month, over 12 months, with no guarantee of the purchase price and without knowing what will be the real demand from our customers.”