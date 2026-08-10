Out of band, out of mind: DEF CON research calls IPMI a ‘sanctioned backdoor’ into enterprise networks

Sitting inside almost every server is a potential backdoor that could put an enterprise network at risk.

Baseboard management controllers, or BMCs, are the hardware embedded in server motherboards that provide remote power control, console access, and firmware updates independent of the host operating system. IPMI is the protocol most commonly used to reach them.

At the DEF CON 34 conference, security researcher HD Moore, co-founder of runZero, disclosed a set of largely unpatched vulnerabilities across that layer, spanning HPE iLO, Supermicro IPMI, Dell iDRAC 10, and the open source OpenBMC project. Moore’s presentation put the total at 123 confirmed vulnerabilities, consolidated into 35 draft advisories across eight vendors.