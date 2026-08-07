Samsung offers future AI memory roadmap

Instead of fabricating every component on one wafer, manufacturers build different parts separately, then align and bond them with extremely high precision. Think of it as a high-tech Oreo cookie.

Wafer bonding is significant because it represents one of the few remaining ways to continue scaling semiconductor devices after conventional manufacturing techniques begin to hit physical and economic limits. It enables much higher memory density as more memory is squeezed into the same 2D space, according to the company.

It also allows different manufacturing processes to be combined, so wafer bonding lets companies use the optimal manufacturing process for each wafer independently before joining them. Samsung said the new manufacturing technique fabricates the memory cell array and peripheral circuitry separately before bonding them together.