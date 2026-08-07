Samsung offers future AI memory roadmap

Samsung says AI infrastructure requirements will force memory architecture to be reimagined
Samsung Electronics has unveiled a trio of next-generation memory technologies aimed at overcoming the performance, power and capacity limitations facing artificial intelligence infrastructure.
The announcements, made at the Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) conference, introduced new concepts for vertically integrated memory along with a breakthrough NAND architecture designed for the AI era.
The three new memory types have one thing that unites them: they all use wafer bonding. Wafer bonding is a semiconductor manufacturing process technique in which two or more completed silicon wafers are permanently joined together to form a single integrated device, the vendor stated.
Instead of fabricating every component on one wafer, manufacturers build different parts separately, then align and bond them with extremely high precision. Think of it as a high-tech Oreo cookie.
Wafer bonding is significant because it represents one of the few remaining ways to continue scaling semiconductor devices after conventional manufacturing techniques begin to hit physical and economic limits. It enables much higher memory density as more memory is squeezed into the same 2D space, according to the company.
It also allows different manufacturing processes to be combined, so wafer bonding lets companies use the optimal manufacturing process for each wafer independently before joining them. Samsung said the new manufacturing technique fabricates the memory cell array and peripheral circuitry separately before bonding them together.
It is already being used now in NAND flash memory for 3D stacking. Rather than spread the memory circuits out, they are stacked on top of each other like stories on a high-rise building. The technique was first introduced in 2014, with 24-layer NAND flash period last year it broke the 300-layer mark.
The centerpiece of the announcement was BV-NAND, or Bonding V-NAND, Samsung’s next-generation flash memory architecture that employs wafer-bonding. The company said the technology enables NAND devices with more than 400 layers while boosting storage density by approximately 58% compared with its current V9 generation, Samsung stated.
The company said the architecture also improves read, write and input/output performance while reducing power consumption, making it better suited for AI servers that increasingly depend on high-capacity flash storage.
Beyond BV-NAND, Samsung outlined two longer-term memory concepts that could radically alter AI system architecture. The first, dubbed zHBM, calls for stacking HBM memory on top of the AI accelerator rather than alongside processors, as is done today.
This shortens the distance data must travel between processor and memory. Samsung said the design could dramatically increase bandwidth while reducing power consumption and thermal resistance.
The company estimates that combining the architecture with wafer-bonding technology could ultimately deliver more than ten times the memory density of conventional HBM5 while tripling energy efficiency and cutting thermal resistance by more than half.
But don’t plan for deployment just yet. zHBM is still a research concept. It illustrates how memory manufacturers are increasingly looking too 3D designs to continue scaling as traditional 2D packaging becomes more difficult.
Samsung also introduced zNAND-O, another conceptual architecture designed to extend three-dimensional memory beyond conventional NAND implementations. Details were scant but Samsung did say zNAND-O was a next-generation high-performance NAND solution built on its V-NAND technology and in development in four- and eight-layer versions.
The technologies reflect how the industry is being driven by AI, and that AI concerns are driving chip development. HBM Has emerged as an important component of AI computation, but very quickly the industry hit limitations in terms of bandwidth and speed. The proposed technologies above reflect Samsung’s attempts to alleviate the bandwidth problem.