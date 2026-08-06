AWS targets AI cost concerns with new Marketplace Insights tool

AWS has added AI Insights to AWS Marketplace, a feature that it says is designed to help CIOs and developers better evaluate and compare products using AI-generated summaries and recommendations as enterprises grapple with increasing pressure to justify technology spending.

“Available in the pricing section of the listing in AWS Marketplace, AI Insights explains each product’s pricing in plain language: what a pricing unit maps to, how your bill changes as usage scales, how multiple pricing dimensions combine into one cost, and what is and isn’t included,” AWS wrote in a blog post.

Analysts say the new feature could prove critical for CIOs procuring AI-based tools and services.