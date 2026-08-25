Google adds AI-powered assessments to Migration Center to speed up cloud migration planning

Building a business case for moving enterprise workloads to the cloud or even switching cloud providers can itself be a lengthy exercise, requiring enterprises to first understand their existing infrastructure, model potential target environments, and calculate whether the economics of migration make sense.

Google is now betting that generative AI can shorten that process.

The hyperscaler on Tuesday said that it was adding Gemini-powered Quick Assessments to its cloud migration assessment service, Migration Center, which it claims can deliver near-instant total cost of ownership (TCO) modeling and automated service mapping.