Nvidia to hike prices by 15%, on top of an even larger increase in July

On top of July’s 30% price hikes across almost all of its product lines, Nvidia is reportedly preparing to raise prices of servers, including those powered by Vera Rubin and Grace Blackwell chips, by 15%, due to skyrocketing memory prices.

That 15% increase for systems being delivered in early 2027, reported by Bloomberg and other business media, is seen as part of a series of expected price hikes throughout AI deployments.

Scott Bickley, advisory fellow at Info-Tech Research Group, said that he sees Nvidia’s move as one that is only passing along its own rapidly increasing costs. But rather than price gouging because of its close-to-monopoly market control, Bickley’s calculations suggest that Nvidia is likely eating some of its costs, and is only passing along a fraction of them to its largest customers.