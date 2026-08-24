IBM unveils dual-architecture processor to run Arm-native apps on Z mainframes

IBM announced its first dual-architecture mainframe processor that’s designed to allow enterprises to run Arm-native Linux environments alongside z/OS and existing Linux applications on IBM Z.

The vendors introduced the new processor at the Hot Chips 2026 conference. The 11-core, 5.7 GHz chip is architected to not contain separate Arm and IBM cores: Each processor core can natively execute Arm and IBM Z, or Arm and LinuxONE, instructions concurrently, according to IBM.

While the IBM mainframe software development community is substantial in its own right, the Arm software development environment includes over 22 million developers worldwide, according to Arm. And it is this software ecosystem IBM hopes to tap into to give mainframe customers access to a broad and growing range of applications from cloud to edge, including the cloud-native and AI software, said Christian Jacobi, IBM Fellow and CTO of IBM systems development, in a briefing session.