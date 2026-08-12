Oracle set to bring quantum computing to OCI for hybrid AI workloads

Oracle said it will deploy Quantinuum’s Helios quantum computer inside its cloud infrastructure and provide enterprise customers access through a planned Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) quantum service for hybrid quantum-AI workloads.

The companies have forged a multi-year partnership in this regard.

The partnership will see Helios installed in a US-based OCI AI data center, where it will support hybrid quantum-AI workloads delivered as a cloud service. Oracle said it plans to preview the OCI quantum service in the coming months.