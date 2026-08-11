IBM, Together AI team to offer open-source AI inference in the cloud

IBM has inked a $240 million deal with neocloud provider Together AI to offer a cloud service that will run large capacity, open-source AI inference workloads.

The service will be based on a large cluster of Nvidia HGX B300 systems running Spectrum-X Ethernet networking and residing in IBM Cloud. Together AI will then use this cluster to provide open-source model inference services for enterprise customers.

The Together AI platform supports open models such as DeepSeek, Nemotron, MiniMax, Kimi, and GLM that the company says gives developers and customers the freedom to customize and fine-tune them at a lower-cost than a single proprietary model for their own applications. Together AI offers GPU infrastructure and AI services to developers and enterprises.