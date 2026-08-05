Arista hits first $3B quarter as AI networking demand continues and supply pressures show signs of improvement

Arista Networks shared some good news about its earnings and future directions during its second-quarter earnings call this week.

For starters, Arista reported its first-ever $3 billion quarter. The company logged revenue of $3.036 billion, an increase of 12.1% compared to the first quarter of 2026, and an increase of 37.7% from the second quarter of 2025. Just five years ago, Arista reported $2.9 billion in revenue for the entire 2021 year, noted CEO Jayshree Ullal.

“Customers see networking as the central nervous system for infrastructure from the client to campus to data and AI centers,” Ullal said. “Our AI fabrics momentum with Etherlink switches now exceeds 100 cumulative customers from the initial four to five customers I spoke of in 2024.”