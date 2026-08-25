Cisco taps Teleport for infrastructure identity management tech

Cisco is continuing to embed identity management capabilities deeper into its product portfolio by teaming with Teleport, a security vendor headquartered in Oakland, Calif., that’s focused on identity-based infrastructure access management.

Cisco is investing in and partnering with Teleport as part of its efforts to bring infrastructure identity everywhere, Matt Caulfield, vice president of product and identity at Cisco, told Network World. “We have this whole premise that identity needs to be a fundamental property of infrastructure, whether it’s human, machine or agent, and we need to kind of usher in this new era of infrastructure identity.”

Teleport’s Infrastructure Identity Platform offers unified identity and access management for all components of advanced enterprise infrastructure, including humans, machines, AI agents, and structures. It promises access-control support for servers, server clusters, databases, AI agents, and the people running those systems, said Ev Kontsevoy, CEO of Teleport.