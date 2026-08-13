Cisco rides ‘networking supercycle’ for strong Q4

Security revenue grew 14% year-over-year in Q4, with more than 1,500 customers adopting new products such as Secure Access, XDR, HyperShield, and AI Defense, bringing the total new customer count for these products to 6,400 since launch, Robbins noted. Firewall orders increased more than 30%, and AI security features like AI Defense and guardrails are gaining traction as customers seek unified protection across users, apps, and agents.

“I would say that you’re beginning to see a trend where our customers are looking at AI readiness, Mythos readiness, quantum readiness, in a similar vein to how they’ve looked at cybersecurity spend over the last three to five years,” Robbins said.

“There is agentic security that is coming into it. There is security of my data, there is sovereignty of my data that comes into it. So what we believe is going to happen is you are going to have customers that are going to make intelligent decisions about which models they use based on use cases, and which ones are most appropriate for whatever agentic applications they are running,” Robbins said.