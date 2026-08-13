Five takeaways from Cisco’s Q4 and what they mean for IT pros

Cisco closed out its fiscal year 2026, delivering record Q4 revenue of $17.3 billion (up 18% year-over-year) and bringing full-year revenue to $63.3 billion. While Wall Street quickly zeroed in on the bottom-line expansion and the $7.5 billion FY27 AI infrastructure guidance, IT professionals need to look past the financial headlines.

What Cisco’s Q4 FY26 earnings call signaled is a fundamental shift in how enterprise networks, data centers, and security stacks will be designed over the next decade. As AI evolves from training massive foundational models in public clouds to executing real-time agentic workflows across private data centers, campuses, and edge environments, network infrastructure has become both the primary bottleneck and the primary enabler.

Here are five critical takeaways from Cisco’s Q4 FY26 earnings call and their implications for enterprise IT teams and network engineers.