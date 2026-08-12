North American data center vacancy holds at just 1%

Despite significant public pushback, North America’s data center industry is engaging in unprecedented expansion, with more than 66 gigawatts (GW) of capacity under construction as available colocation space remains exceptionally scarce, according to a new report from data center builder JLL.

JLL’s North America Data Center Report Midyear 2026, found that data center vacancy has remained at just 1% for the third consecutive year. The firm said the combination of rapidly growing digital services and artificial intelligence adoption is creating structural demand that continues to outpace the industry’s ability to bring new capacity online.

The shortage is so severe that many customers seeking data center space today are contracting for facilities that will not be delivered until 2028.