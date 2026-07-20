Sheetz replaces VMware at more than 830 stores

Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz announced it is replacing VMware across its network of more than 830 retail locations with StorMagic’s SvHCI hyperconverged infrastructure platform, marking one of the larger publicly announced migrations away from VMware.

The rollout is already well underway. According to StorMagic, Sheetz has completed migrations at more than 600 stores and is averaging roughly 200 store conversions per month. At that rate, the company is on track to finish the project in about four months.

The migration is being carried out entirely remotely, eliminating the need for hardware upgrades or on-site IT visits. This lets the chain continue using its existing Dell PowerEdge R440 and R450 servers.