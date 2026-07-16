New York State just hit pause on the AI data center boom

As AI use ratchets up, demand for data center capacity is higher than it’s ever been. But New York State is telling the industry: Not so fast.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul this week signed an Executive Order described as the “nation’s first moratorium” on new hyperscale data centers, massive factories that typically comprise thousands of servers devouring tens or hundreds of megawatts of power.

During this up to one year pause, the state will halt issuance of environmental permits for data centers as it develops a regulatory framework to protect ratepayers, the energy grid, the environment, and local communities.