Huawei eying possible DRAM market entry

Chinese tech giant Huawei is reportedly entering the DRAM manufacturing business in a bid to cash in on the insane profitability of memory sales.

Three firms – Micron Technology, SK hynix, and Samsung Electronics — account for 95% of the DRAM on the market worldwide. The rest is small players, mostly in China. One of them, CXMT, is gearing to make a run for the market and try and take a little bit of their business. But it is a small player, especially compared to Huawei.

Huawei’s strategy is complex. It is working with various entities to circumvent the U.S. trade sanctions specifically targeting it. According to SemiconductorInsider on X.com, the Chinese government and DRAM chip maker Swaysure (formed in 2022) are planning to introduce a DRAM manufacturing plant with a capacity of 140,000 wafers per month.