AI workloads shake up observability market

Observability platforms are evolving beyond traditional monitoring as vendors add AI capabilities and cost-management features aimed at helping enterprise organizations better manage increasingly complex IT environments.

Vendors are investing heavily in AI observability, autonomous investigations, cost optimization, and operational intelligence as they try to evolve their platforms into systems that help IT teams understand problems, identify root causes, and determine the best course of action, according to Gartner, which just published its latest Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms.

Gartner defines the observability category as technologies that help organizations understand and optimize the health, performance, and behavior of applications, infrastructure, services, AI agents, and user experiences by collecting and analyzing telemetry data, such as logs, metrics, events, and traces.