It’s final! Judge says HPE’s Juniper acquisition is complete

Talk about navigating a crooked path. The judge overseeing the most recent objection to HPE’s $14 billion buy of Juniper Networks approved HPE’s original settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

“As stated in both HPE’s and DOJ’s filings, the settlement in this case is in the public interest and warranted approval. We are gratified by the judge’s approval of the settlement and are excited about the innovation we’re already unlocking for customers as an integrated organization,” HPE wrote in a statement responding to the judge’s ruling.

“While the states have performed an invaluable public service in bringing to light additional details about the machinations at the DOJ that led to the settlement, they have not shown that entry of the amended proposed final judgment would not be in the public interest,” wrote P. Casey Pitts of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in his 41-page ruling.