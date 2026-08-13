Google, Microsoft and Nvidia back 800V DC standard for AI data centers

Google, Microsoft and Nvidia are working through the Open Compute Project (OCP) to establish 800-volt direct current (800VDC) as an open standard for powering the next generation of high-density AI data centers.

The three companies are collaborating with the broader OCP ecosystem on common requirements for 800VDC power distribution, including power conversion, power quality, system interfaces and safety.

The move is aimed at reducing infrastructure complexity as AI workloads drive power consumption sharply higher. GPUs in particular have an enormous power draw, an existing infrastructure can’t handle the amount of power needed.