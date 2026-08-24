AI is turning the semiconductor market into a $1.6 trillion industry

The semiconductor industry is becoming a trillion-dollar growth engine as AI gobbles up more and more resources.

Gartner has slightly increased its forecast for worldwide semiconductor revenue since last quarter, now anticipating it to balloon by 92% over 2025. That would put the market at $1.6 trillion, compared to the firm’s $1.3 trillion prediction just 4 months ago.

Perhaps not surprisingly, AI data center revenue will account for a sizable share of the market, Gartner said, and the memory market will continue to grow by equally significant margins.