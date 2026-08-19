Cerebras reimagines AI cluster design with switchless CS-4 architecture

Cerebras Systems has unveiled the CS-4, a new rack-scale AI system that can connect its wafer-scale processors across racks without network switches, an approach designed to reduce communication latency as AI infrastructure grows more complex.

Cerebras, which competes with Nvidia and other AI accelerator suppliers, said the CS-4 can run up to twice as fast as its previous-generation CS-3.

In a test using the GPT-OSS-120B model, the company said it also delivered up to 30 times the per-user inference speed of GPU-based systems. Cerebras said actual throughput can vary depending on the model and serving configuration.