Reports: Google partnering with AMD for next-gen hybrid TPU

Google is reportedly working with AMD on the design of a next generation Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) aimed at workloads that increasingly combine artificial intelligence acceleration with conventional computing.

According to a number of industry reports, the companies are exploring a hybrid AI accelerator that could integrate CPU cores directly into the TPU processor package. The design would be intended in part for reinforcement learning and emerging agentic AI workloads, where AI accelerators need to interact more closely with general-purpose processors.

The integration of TPU and CPU resources into one package is not a new concept. AMD and later Intel integrated GPU technology with their CPUs and have done so for some time. But the GPU that is in the CPU is considerably less powerful than a discreet GPU. It’s not known if the TPU integrated with the AMD CPU package would be equivalent to a discrete TPU card.