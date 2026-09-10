Nvidia invests $3.5B in MediaTek to extend its grip on AI

Nvidia continues to commit major dollars to AI companies, this time investing $3.5 billion in chipmaker MediaTek in return for licensing Nvidia technology.

Nvidia will purchase $3.5 billion of convertible bonds issued by chipmaker MediaTek, and in return MediaTek will adopt Nvidia’s NVLink Fusion technology, allowing customers to develop customized AI accelerators that can connect directly to Nvidia-based AI infrastructure.

The strategy reflects a significant shift in the AI chip market. Major cloud and AI companies—including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic—are increasingly developing custom silicon to optimize performance, power consumption, and costs while reducing their dependence on Nvidia GPUs.