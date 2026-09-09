MikroTik patches flaws currently being exploited to take over routers

Networking gear manufacturer MikroTik has released patches for six vulnerabilities in its RouterOS firmware, two of which can be chained together to take over devices without authentication over SSH. The exploit chain, dubbed MikroTrick, is already being used by attackers in the wild.

The vulnerabilities, found by researchers from the CERT Polska, are located in various firmware components, including the SSH server and client, the bandwidth-test service, the X.509 certificate handling code, and the WebFig interface.

“In recent days we have been observing attacks against RouterOS devices accessible from the internet,” the Polish CERT team said in a report. “We have obtained confirmation that the attackers are exploiting this combination of vulnerabilities to take full control of devices whose SSH service is accessible from public networks.”