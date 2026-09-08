Cisco bundles fixes for multiple vulnerabilities, some critical, into one patch

Cisco is looking to get ahead of attackers with a new set of more than a half-dozen fixes, some of them critical, for its IOS XR Linux-based network operating system (OS).

As part of its regular testing, Cisco’s software engineering team flagged “multiple internally-discovered vulnerabilities,” the company said. These flaws could allow attackers to perform remote code execution (RCE) and gain root access on a router, thereby allowing them to intercept traffic. Other potential risks could include access control failures, buffer overflows, and out-of-bounds access.

Cisco said all IOS XR releases, including IOS XR7, are impacted, regardless of configuration. There are no known workarounds, but the company has released software updates.