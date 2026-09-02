Dell’s $95B AI backlog shows the infrastructure crunch is far from over

Dell Technologies is acknowledging that infrastructure and storage supply still can’t keep up with agentic AI’s insatiable appetite for resources.

The company this week reported a “record” AI backlog, with $95 billion in orders waiting to be filled. This dovetails with quarterly earnings reflecting a more than 50% year-over-year increase in AI demand.

On an earnings call, Dell COO Jeff Clarke acknowledged that supply constraints start with servers and storage, and span the stack to “just about every product going through a leading node.”