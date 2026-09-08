BackBox brings AI to network automation but keeps humans in control

Network automation provider BackBox is adding AI-powered analysis and recommendations to its network resilience platform with Kilter AI, an intelligence layer that lets enterprises apply AI across their network infrastructure while keeping humans in the loop, according to BackBox.

BackBox has renamed its network resilience platform Kilter AI and introduced AI capabilities that work across the platform’s lifecycle, configuration, and vulnerability management functions. The updates are designed to help network teams identify problems and use automation to remediate them to some degree.

BackBox says it is keeping humans in the loop. AI-generated automations cannot execute until an administrator reviews and approves them, according to the company. The approach is intended to address a problem BackBox sees among large enterprises: Network teams need more automation to manage increasingly complex, multi-vendor environments, but they aren’t necessarily ready to let AI make changes independently.