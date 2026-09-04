Nvidia lets you build your own AI clusters locally with PAIR software

They say it’s for home use, but it would work with spare enterprise desktop compute capacity too.
Nvidia has released a free tool that will enable users to build an AI inferencing cluster from disparate PCs on the same network, accessible from a single interface.
Released as a beta, Nvidia Personal AI router (PAIR) connects devices running Windows, macOS or Linux to process AI inferencing workloads privately.
While the system is aimed primarily at home users, it could find favour with enterprises looking to put idle desktop compute capacity to use.
PAIR works with DGX Spark desktop supercomputers, PCs containing RTX GPUs, and some MacOS devices. The systems in the cluster run tasks in parallel, but PAIR does not turn them into a virtual GPU, Nvidia said.
The beta version of Nvidia PAIR is available for download now.