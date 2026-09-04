When analyst benchmarks miss the mark: Why Nvidia doesn’t fit Forrester’s data center matrix

Industry analysts love grid evaluations. They offer a convenient metric for enterprise procurement teams to evaluate technology vendors side by side. But when evaluation frameworks try to assess fundamentally different paradigms using the same outdated checklist, the results can range from inaccurate to completely absurd.

An example of this is the latest Forrester Wave for Data Center Networking Solutions, in which Nvidia ranks at the bottom of the “Contenders” quadrant. When you think of data centers today, Nvidia comes to mind, as it has driven much of the evolution of what a data center is today. This didn’t pass the eyeball test for me, so I took a deeper look at why.

The point I most disagree with is Forrester awarding Nvidia a 1 out of 5 for vision. That’s the lowest possible score for the company that laid the foundation for the modern AI data center. Forrester argues that to be a “leader,” one must fit all traditional data center frameworks, not just those for AI data centers, which creates an inaccurate scoring tool for Nvidia or any other specialized vendor.