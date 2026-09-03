VMware Cloud Foundation 9.1 adds transit gateway flexibility, segmentation, and native EVPN VXLAN support

Software-defined networking (SDN) and virtual networking have long been part of VMware’s portfolio, notably with the NSX technology that’s a foundational part of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF).

In 2025, VCF 9.0 expanded the networking capabilities with a public-cloud-style virtual private cloud model on top of that NSX foundation. The model gives tenants and VPC admins a simpler consumption layer over NSX’s underlying tier-0 and tier-1 gateways, which route traffic within the virtual environment and out to the physical network.

At VMware Explore 2026, Broadcom detailed what’s next for networking in VCF 9.1 as well as how both AI for networking and networking for AI will have an impact. The updates focus on transit gateway flexibility, workload placement across clusters, and physical fabric integration.